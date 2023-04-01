Tennis Tracker: Shapovalov finally wins again, Kerber and Gasquet lose

Tennis Tracker: Shapovalov finally wins again, Kerber and Gasquet lose
Kerber was looking to bounce back from disappointment in Melbourne today
Reuters
One of the most important skills in the world of tennis is the ability to quickly bounce back from disappointment, and Denis Shapovalov (24) and Angelique Kerber (36) will be looking to do just that today as they return to court after poor Australian Opens.

22:55 CET - In the final match of the day’s play in Montpellier, veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet (37) has been sent out of the tournament early by Spaniard Pablo Llamas Ruiz (21). There wasn’t much between them, the match ended 7-6(6), 7-5.

22:20 CET - Rounding out the action in Linz for the day, Clara Burel (22) has defeated Sinja Kraus (21) 6-1, 6-4.

Tune in again tomorrow for more for the Austrian event.

19:42 CET - Angelique Kerber (36) has not had the return to form she had hoped for in Linz. She has been knocked out in the first round after losing to Lucia Bronzetti (25) 6-1, 6-3.

18:10 CET - Denis Shapovalov (24) has won his first match since July, stepping up his return from injury with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hugo Gaston (23) in Montpellier.

Alexandre Muller (26), Gregoire Barrere (29) and Harold Mayot (21) are also through. 

14:40 CET - The Saudi ambassador to the US has hit back at criticisms of moving the WTA Finals to the Arab state as “Western-centric.”

You can read more about that here.

14:00 CET - Rounding up a few winners from Thailand: Tatjana Maria (36), Katie Volynets (22), Linda Fruhvirtova (18) and Lin Zhu (30) have all won their opening-round matches.

You can follow all the action from Hua Win here.

Elsewhere, play is underway in Montpellier and Linz for the day with qualifier Jodie Burrage (24) blasting by Varvara Gracheva (23) 6-4, 6-0 at the latter event.

08:27 CET - There are tournaments currently taking place in Montpellier, Linz and Thailand, and Denis Shapovalov (24) and Angelique Kerber (36) will today play their first matches at the former two, with the Canadian in France and the German in Austria.

Both will be aiming to avoid suffering the same fate as they did at the Australian Open, where they were both knocked out in the opening round. 

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

