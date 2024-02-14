Tennis Tracker: Sinner back with a bang, Rybakina and Swiatek through in Doha

AFP, Flashscore
Tournaments in Buenos Aires, Rotterdam, Doha and Delray Beach continue to gather momentum on a packed Wednesday schedule, with Jannik Sinner (22), Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) among those in action.

21:26 CET - Jelena Ostapenko (26) has just lost her third match of the season, suffering a 6-0, 6-3 defeat to Victoria Azarenka (34) in Qatar. Guess who her other two losses came to? Victoria Azarenka. The Belarusian is her kryptonite.

21:13 CET - Alex de Minaur (24) is also through in Rotterdam, crushing David Goffin (33) 6-3, 6-1. Meanwhile, over in Buenos Aires, Dusan Lajovic (33) overcame Alejandro Tabilo in three sets, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

21:09 CET - Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner (22) has made a fine return to action after his victory in Melbourne, claiming a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over Botic van de Zandschulp (28).

19:42 CET - World number one Iga Swiatek (22) has booked her place in the Doha quarter-finals, beating Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) in straight sets 6-1, 6-4

Elsewhere, home favourite Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) is through to the last-eight in Buenos Aires after a convincing 6-3, 6-0 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan (27). 

17:45 CET - Elena Rybakina (24) didn't have it all her way against Emma Navarro (22), but in the end, the Kazakh battled to a 6-1, 6-7(6), 6-4 win to reach the quarter-finals in Qatar. The former Wimbledon champion rifled 55 winners on her way to victory.

She is now the last seed left in her half of the draw.

17:03 CET - Third seed Holger Rune (20) has seen off the challenge of Roman Safiullin (26) in Rotterdam, coming through 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in just under two hours. 

16:09 CET - Karolina Pliskova (31) extends her impressive winning run to eight consecutive matches after recovering from a set down to outlast fellow Czech Linda Noskova (19) 3-6, 7-5, 6-1

15:22 CET - Some disappointing news just breaking: Lesia Tsurenko (34) has had to withdraw from her match due to injury, meaning Naomi Osaka (26) gets a walkover into the quarters in Doha.

15:15 CET - Australian Open finalist Qinwen Zheng (21) has been knocked out in Qatar, after an inspired Leylah Fernandez (21) defeated her 7-5, 6-3 with a near faultless display. 

Danielle Collins (30) is also through as she cruised past Katerina Siniakova (27) 6-4, 6-3.

Over in Rotterdam, Grigor Dimitrov (32) beat Lorenzo Sonego (28) 7-6(4), 6-3, and Milos Raonic (33) secured a really good 6-4, 6-4 win against Alexander Bublik (26).

14:13 CET - After winning the title on home soil in Marseille last week, Ugo Humbert (25) is out in Rotterdam, with Emil Ruusuvuori (24) battling to a 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3 victory. 

Elsewhere, reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) continues to struggle for form with a disappointing 7-5, 6-3 defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) in Doha.

12:58 CET - The first result of the day to bring you from Rotterdam, as experienced Frenchman Gael Monfils (37) moves into the next round after beating Denis Shapovalov (24) in two close sets 7-6(4), 7-6(5)

10:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's tennis action. There are plenty of intriguing matches in Buenos Aires, Rotterdam, Doha and Delray Beach to get your teeth stuck into!

