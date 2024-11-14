Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Medvedev after Fritz wins, USA dumped out of BJK Cup

Sinner has beaten Medvedev in their last four meetings

It's the final day of Group A matches at the ATP Finals, with Taylor Fritz (27) facing Alex De Minaur (25) before Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28).

00:57 CET - Slovakia's doubles pair of Viktoria Hruncakova (26) and Tereza Mihalikova (26) have beaten the USA's Ashlyn Krueger (20) and Taylor Townsend (28) 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 to win their BJK CUP rubber and the tie 2-1!

With the win, Slovakia progress to the quarter-finals to face Australia.

23:10 CET - Rebecca Sramkova (28) has beaten Danielle Collins (30) 6-2, 7-5 in the second singles rubber of Slovakia and USA's BJK Cup tie to level it up at 1-1.

22:05 CET - Jannik Sinner (23) has defeated Daniil Medvedev (28) to maintain his perfect at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Italian top seed brushed his Russian opponent aside for the fourth time in a row, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Key match stats Flashscore

The win sees Sinner go through to the semi-finals on top of the Ilie Nastase group while Medvedev is knocked out. Taylor Fritz (27) is the other qualifier from the group. Earlier today, Fritz beat Alex De Minaur (25) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

20:50 CET - The USA's Taylor Townsend (28) has beaten Slovakia's Renata Jamrichova (17) 7-5, 6-4 in the first singles rubber of the nations' tie at the BJK Cup.

Next up, Rebecca Sramkova (28) will look to level things up against Danielle Collins (30).

19:20 CET - Next up in Turin, world number one Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28) from 20:30 CET. The two have met plenty of times and while the Russian won their first six meetings, the Italian has come out on top in eight of their last nine meetings!

Last four meetings Flashscore

Here's the situation in the Finals: Medvedev needs to win in straight sets this evening to progress to the semis. Any other scenario will see Taylor Fritz (27) go through along with Sinner.

19:00 CET - Japan's doubles duo of Shuko Aoyama (36) and Eri Hozumi (30) have beaten the Romanian pair of Monica Niculescu (37) and Elena Gabriela Ruse (27) 6-1, 7-5 to give Japan a 2-1 win in the first tie of the BJK Cup finals. That sends them through to a quarter-final meeting with Italy.

Next up, Slovakia and the USA face off, starting with Renata Jamrichova (17) vs Taylor Townsend (28).

16:27 CET - Taylor Fritz (27) has fought back from a set down to beat Alex De Minaur (25) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in Turin. The American is now on the verge of making the semi-finals of the ATP Finals as a result.

15:55 CET - In the second singles rubber of the BJK Cup, Japan's Ena Shibahara (26) beat Romania's Jaqueline Cristian (26) 6-4, 7-6 to make it 1-1 in the tie.

13:53 CET - The first match of this year's Billie Jean King Cup has been won by Ana Bogdan (31), who has beaten Nao Hibino (29) 6-2, 6-4 to give Romania the lead against Japan.

11:33 CET - On the women's side of the sport today, we have the opening matches of the Billie Jean King Cup, the WTA equivalent to the Davis Cup.

The opening tie will see Japan face Romania, with Nao Hibino (29) going up against Ana Bogdan (31) imminently and Jaqueline Cristian (26) taking on Ena Shibahara (26) after that.

10:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

All eyes remain on Turin, where the final two Group A matches at the ATP Finals are taking place over the course of the day.

Taylor Fritz (27) will face Alex De Minaur (25) at 14:00 CET before Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28) this evening.