Tennis Tracker: Sinner the double winner as Italy set up Davis Cup final with Australia

This weekend sees the conclusion of the Davis Cup and the Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date on all the results from Malaga plus much more.

23:12 CET - Some new ground was broken today as Italy reached the Davis Cup final for the first time in 25 years.

Here’s another one for you - it was the first time since 2008 that someone defeated Novak Djokovic (36) twice in the same event and possibly the first time he’s ever lost twice in a day!

20:05 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) and Lorenzo Sonego (28) have secured Italy’s place in the David Cup final tomorrow after winning their doubles rubber against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (36) and Miomir Kecmanovic (24) 6-3, 6-4.

17:50 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) and Jannik Sinner (22) will both turn out again for the deciding doubles rubber in the Davis Cup semi-final between Italy and Serbia. It will start at roughly 18:15 CET.

17:43 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has defeated Novak Djokovic (36) 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 to keep Italy in the Davis Cup semi-final against Serbia.

The tie will go down to the doubles!

14:41 CET - Miomir Kecmanovic (24) has battled back emphatically after losing a nail-biting first set to defeat Lorenzo Musetti (21) 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1 and give Serbia a 1-0 lead against Italy. Up next: Novak Djokovic (36) vs Jannik Sinner (22).

11:06 CET - The clash between Serbia and Italy will begin in just under an hour, with Lorenzo Musetti (21) getting proceedings underway against Miomir Kecmanovic (24) as both players look to give their nations a strong start.

07:30 CET - It's Serbia vs Italy in the second Davis Cup semi-final, and that means we are set to see Novak Djokovic (36) and Jannik Sinner (22) slug it out for the third time in just under two weeks. Who will be facing Australia in the final on Sunday?