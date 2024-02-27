Tennis Tracker: Stephens beats Martincova in Austin as top seed Kalinina progresses

Today's the day that Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev (28) will try to begin to put his Melbourne heartbreak behind him, with the world number three one of many top players in action.

23:14 CET - World number 35 and Austin top seed Anhelina Kalinina (27) has unsuprisingly made her way through to the next round of the competition after dismantling Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek (18) 6-3, 6-2 in 78 minutes.

23:02 CET - Austin's sixth seed Wang Xiyu is the next to progress in the tournament, knocking out Nadia Podoroska (27) in a tough straight-sets encounter 7-5, 6-4.

22:37 CET - Former US Open champion and second seed Sloane Stephens (30) needed just 89 minutes to see off Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova (29) 6-4, 6-0 to march on in Austin.

21:51 CET - Taylor Townsend (27) is through in Austin with a hard-fought 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Mexico's Fernanda Contreras Gomez (26).

21:01 CET - Juan Manuel Cerundolo (22) has shocked fifth seed Yannick Hanfmann (32) in a comeback victory 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in Santiago.

20:26 CET - The final game in Dubai has come to a close with Lorenzo Sonego (28) needing more than two hours to beat Indian wildcard Sumit Nagal (26) in three sets 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

19:55 CET - Thiago Seyboth Wild (23) is through in Chile with the Brazilian taking down Argentinian qualifier Roman Andres Burruchaga (22) 6-4, 6-4.

19:35 CET - Eighth seed Juame Munar (26) is through in Santiago after seeing off Bernabe Zapata Miralles (27) 6-4, 6-1.

18:57 CET - Our first result of the day from Austin's WTA event has come in with Emiliana Arango (23) beating Alycia Parks (23) 6-2, 6-3.

18:18 CET - Jakub Mensik's (18) dream ending to February has continued, with the Czech player following up his stunning run to the Doha final with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 victory over Borna Coric (27) in Dubai.

17:45 CET - Top seed and world number four Daniil Medvedev (28) was made to work hard for it, but the Russian eventually found his groove to reel off four straight games in the final set, securing a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alexander Shevechenko (23).

15:17 CET - Hot on the heels of those results is Karen Khachanov (25). The fourth seed made light work of lucky loser Luca van Assche (19), dispatching the Frenchman in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to advance in Dubai

15:05 CET - Two more results from the UAE with mixed fortunes for two qualifiers. Christopher O'Connell (29) cruised past qualifier Maximilian Marterer (28) 6-2, 6-4, but Frenchman Arthur Cazaux (21) has shocked Lorenzo Musetti (21) - a top 30 ranked player in the world - 6-4, 7-6 to book his spot in the next round.

14:16 CET - Back to Dubai and fifth seed Ugo Humbert (25) has overcome fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils (37) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 131 minutes to progress, whilst Jiri Lehecka (21) of the Czech Republic has seen off qualifier Marton Fucsovics (32) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

12:57 CET - A first result of the day to bring you from Dubai, and eighth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) has booked his place in the next round after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24).

08:34 CET - We have immediate news to bring you, with fourth seed Taylor Fritz (26) being knocked out in the first round in Acapulco, losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Matteo Arnaldi (23).

There have been upsets aplenty there overnight, with Tommy Paul (26) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) also losing.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!