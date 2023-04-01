Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka both upset as Gauff and Muchova reach Cincinnati final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka both upset as Gauff and Muchova reach Cincinnati final
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka both upset as Gauff and Muchova reach Cincinnati final
Gauff is into the Cincinnati final
Gauff is into the Cincinnati final
Reuters
Saturday is semi-finals day in Cincinnati and the matches couldn't be much better, with the world number one and world number two seeking to set up a mouthwatering final in both the men's and women's draws.

00:03 CET - Our pick of the women’s action had to come from the semi between Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (19). Swiatek won this rally but Gauff took the match!

WTA FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

00:00 CET - Our men’s moment of the day was a brilliant rally between Novak Djokovic (36) and Taylor Fritz (25) in their overnight quarter-final that was expertly finished off by the Serb.

But can he take that sort of form into his semi-final?

ATP FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

23:53 CET - The first men’s semi-final in Cincinnati is underway between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Hubert Hurkacz (26).

Tune in tomorrow morning to find out how that and the second semi between Novak Djokovic (36) and Alexander Zverev (26) turn out.

22:58 CET - Following an upset in the first semi-final, we have seen one in the next, too!

Karolina Muchova (26) roared back after losing the first set to beat number two Aryan Sabalenka (25) 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2.

Muchova's post-match comments
Flashscore
Muchova - Sabalenka highlights
Flashscore

20:00 CET - Coco Gauff (19) has sensationally beaten world number one Iga Swiatek (22) 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 to reach the Cincinnati Open final!

Gauff's post-match comments
Flashscore
Swiatek - Gauff highlights
Flashscore

17:11 CET - Play has started in the first semi-final of the day between Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (19).

14:25 CET - As mentioned, a lot to look forward to today with the men's and women's semis in Cincinnati looking simply mouthwatering!

Here's a look ahead at the schedule with predicted start times:

First women's semi-final:  Iga Swiatek (22) vs Coco Gauff (19) - 17:00 CET

Second women's semi-final: Aryan Sabalenka (25) vs Karolina Muchova (26) - 19:30 CET

First men's semi-final: Carlos Alcaraz (20) vs Hubert Hurkacz (26) - 21:00 CET

Second men's semi-final: Novak Djokovic (36) vs Alexander Zverev (26) - 00:00 CET

08:50 CET - In a rematch of the Wimbledon semi-final, Aryna Sabalenka (25) got revenge as she beat Ons Jabeur (28) 7-5, 6-3.

Sabalenka vs Jabeur highlights
Flashscore
Sabalenka interview
Flashscore

08:36 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) made it into today's semi-finals overnight with a vintage display, storming past American number one Taylor Fritz (25) 6-0, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (26) set up a clash with the Serb by beating Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-2, 6-3

Read more here

Djokovic vs Fritz highlights
Flashscore
Djokovic interview
Flashscore
Zverev vs Mannarino highlights
Flashscore
Zverev interview
Flashscore

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see world number ones Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) and world number twos Novak Djokovic (36) and Aryan Sabalenka (25) seek to set up mouthwatering finals in Cincinnati.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Muchova into Cincinnati semis, Alcaraz battles past Purcell
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Paul into third set, Zverev downs Medvedev to advance
Tennis Tracker: Canadian Open champion Pegula wins in Cincinnati, Zverev advances
Show more
Tennis
Gauff stuns Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final, Muchova defeats Sabalenka
Updated
Alcaraz ends Purcell's dream run in Cincinnati, Djokovic crushes Fritz
Swiatek powers past Vondrousova to set up Cincinnati semi-final with Gauff
Updated
US Open has no plans to tweak schedule to avoid matches finishing late
Iga Swiatek calls for fans to be more 'thoughtful' after facing 'ridiculous' online abuse
Djokovic eases past Monfils and Alcaraz holds off Paul in Cincinnati, other top seeds fall
Swiatek survives Zheng scare to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Zverev takes down Medvedev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals
Most Read
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Football Tracker: Manchester City and Real Madrid notch wins while PSG falter
Transfer News LIVE: Cancelo close to Barca switch, Al Hilal announce Mitrovic signing

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |