Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka both upset as Gauff and Muchova reach Cincinnati final

00:03 CET - Our pick of the women’s action had to come from the semi between Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (19). Swiatek won this rally but Gauff took the match!
00:00 CET - Our men’s moment of the day was a brilliant rally between Novak Djokovic (36) and Taylor Fritz (25) in their overnight quarter-final that was expertly finished off by the Serb.
But can he take that sort of form into his semi-final?
23:53 CET - The first men’s semi-final in Cincinnati is underway between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Hubert Hurkacz (26).
Tune in tomorrow morning to find out how that and the second semi between Novak Djokovic (36) and Alexander Zverev (26) turn out.
22:58 CET - Following an upset in the first semi-final, we have seen one in the next, too!
Karolina Muchova (26) roared back after losing the first set to beat number two Aryan Sabalenka (25) 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2.
20:00 CET - Coco Gauff (19) has sensationally beaten world number one Iga Swiatek (22) 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 to reach the Cincinnati Open final!
17:11 CET - Play has started in the first semi-final of the day between Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (19).
14:25 CET - As mentioned, a lot to look forward to today with the men's and women's semis in Cincinnati looking simply mouthwatering!
Here's a look ahead at the schedule with predicted start times:
First women's semi-final: Iga Swiatek (22) vs Coco Gauff (19) - 17:00 CET
Second women's semi-final: Aryan Sabalenka (25) vs Karolina Muchova (26) - 19:30 CET
First men's semi-final: Carlos Alcaraz (20) vs Hubert Hurkacz (26) - 21:00 CET
Second men's semi-final: Novak Djokovic (36) vs Alexander Zverev (26) - 00:00 CET
08:50 CET - In a rematch of the Wimbledon semi-final, Aryna Sabalenka (25) got revenge as she beat Ons Jabeur (28) 7-5, 6-3.
08:36 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) made it into today's semi-finals overnight with a vintage display, storming past American number one Taylor Fritz (25) 6-0, 6-4.
Alexander Zverev (26) set up a clash with the Serb by beating Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-2, 6-3.
07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see world number ones Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) and world number twos Novak Djokovic (36) and Aryan Sabalenka (25) seek to set up mouthwatering finals in Cincinnati.