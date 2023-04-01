Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Sabalenka both upset as Gauff and Muchova reach Cincinnati final

Gauff is into the Cincinnati final

Saturday is semi-finals day in Cincinnati and the matches couldn't be much better, with the world number one and world number two seeking to set up a mouthwatering final in both the men's and women's draws.

00:03 CET - Our pick of the women’s action had to come from the semi between Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (19). Swiatek won this rally but Gauff took the match!

WTA FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

00:00 CET - Our men’s moment of the day was a brilliant rally between Novak Djokovic (36) and Taylor Fritz (25) in their overnight quarter-final that was expertly finished off by the Serb.

But can he take that sort of form into his semi-final?

ATP FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

23:53 CET - The first men’s semi-final in Cincinnati is underway between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Hubert Hurkacz (26).

Tune in tomorrow morning to find out how that and the second semi between Novak Djokovic (36) and Alexander Zverev (26) turn out.

22:58 CET - Following an upset in the first semi-final, we have seen one in the next, too!

Karolina Muchova (26) roared back after losing the first set to beat number two Aryan Sabalenka (25) 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2.

Muchova's post-match comments Flashscore

Muchova - Sabalenka highlights Flashscore

20:00 CET - Coco Gauff (19) has sensationally beaten world number one Iga Swiatek (22) 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 to reach the Cincinnati Open final!

Gauff's post-match comments Flashscore

Swiatek - Gauff highlights Flashscore

17:11 CET - Play has started in the first semi-final of the day between Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (19).

14:25 CET - As mentioned, a lot to look forward to today with the men's and women's semis in Cincinnati looking simply mouthwatering!

Here's a look ahead at the schedule with predicted start times:

First women's semi-final: Iga Swiatek (22) vs Coco Gauff (19) - 17:00 CET

Second women's semi-final: Aryan Sabalenka (25) vs Karolina Muchova (26) - 19:30 CET

First men's semi-final: Carlos Alcaraz (20) vs Hubert Hurkacz (26) - 21:00 CET

Second men's semi-final: Novak Djokovic (36) vs Alexander Zverev (26) - 00:00 CET

08:50 CET - In a rematch of the Wimbledon semi-final, Aryna Sabalenka (25) got revenge as she beat Ons Jabeur (28) 7-5, 6-3.

Sabalenka vs Jabeur highlights Flashscore

Sabalenka interview Flashscore

08:36 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) made it into today's semi-finals overnight with a vintage display, storming past American number one Taylor Fritz (25) 6-0, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (26) set up a clash with the Serb by beating Adrian Mannarino (35) 6-2, 6-3.

Read more here

Djokovic vs Fritz highlights Flashscore

Djokovic interview Flashscore

Zverev vs Mannarino highlights Flashscore

Zverev interview Flashscore

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see world number ones Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) and world number twos Novak Djokovic (36) and Aryan Sabalenka (25) seek to set up mouthwatering finals in Cincinnati.