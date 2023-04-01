Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Paul set for rematch, Zverev downs Medvedev to advance

Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Paul set for rematch, Zverev downs Medvedev to advance
The build-up towards the last Grand Slam of the year continues as the Cincinnati Open sees the top seeds take to the court as they prepare for the US Open. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

19:53 CET - In one of the more mouthwatering clashes of the day Alex Zverev (26) has seen off Daniil Medvedev (27) in three sets, beating the Russian 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

19:12 CET - After a walkover yesterday, Alexei Popyrin (24) has not let that halt his momentum with a three-set victory over Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori (24), winning their encounter 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

18:31 CET - Our first result is in from the States with Marketa Vondrousova (24) beating home favourite Sloane Stephens (30) 7-5, 6-3

16:44 CET - Play is set to get underway in about 15 minutes in Cincinnati. We have a mouth-watering batch of contests today. First up, Daniil Medvedev (27) takes on Alexander Zverev (26), and there is certainly no love lost between the pair following some dramatic encounters this year. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) will also start proceedings, as she faces American Sloane Stephens (30).

Later on, Carlos Alcaraz (20) will be aiming to exact revenge against Tommy Paul (26), after the American caused an upset in Toronto last week.

9:32 CET - Croatia's Marin Cilic (34), the 2014 US Open champion, and Canadian Denis Shapovalov (24) have withdrawn from the upcoming US Open, tournament officials announced on Wednesday.

Both players were sidelined from the year's final Grand Slam event on the New York hardcourts due to knee injuries.

Read more here.

5:15 CET - Much overnight action to catch up on as world number two Novak Djokovic got comfortably past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina with the Spaniard retiring in the second round, Holger Rune also left the court early, halfway through the second set. Giving Mackenzie McDonald the victory.

Stan Wawrinka's experience proved crucial as he defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-4. The Swiss will be facing Max Purcell later on tonight.

An exciting clash saw world number four Elena Rybakina triumph over Jelena Ostapenko 6-7, 6-2, 6-4. World number two Aryna Sabalenka rallied hard against Ann Li, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, to progress to the next round. 

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff cruised past Mayar Sherif 6-2, 6-2, as veteran Petra Kvitova suffered an upset at the hands of compatriot Linda Noskova 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Looking ahead, Carlos Alcaraz plays against Tommy Paul for the second time in the space of five days after the American knocked him out of the Canadian Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas clashes with Hubert Hurkacz, while Daniil Medvedev takes on Alexander Zverev.

In terms of WTA action, Rybakina takes to court against Jasmine Paolini, Iga Swiatek challenges Zheng, and Jessica Pegula faces Marie Bouzkova before Aryna Sabalenka clashes with Daria Kasatkina. Ons Jabeur should wrap up the day with her match against Donna Vekic

