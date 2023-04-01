Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka beats Nakashima in Cincinnati, Azarenka knocks Krejcikova out

21:12 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) is safely into the second round on the men’s side after defeating Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-2, 6-2.
20:55 CET - Victoria Azarenka (34) has made it past Barbora Krejcikova (27) in their first-round meeting in Cincinnati, winning 6-3, 7-5.
20:30 CET - Earlier, defending champion Borna Coric (26) battled past American Sebastian Korda (23) 7-6(5), 6-4 in a match that began on Monday but was suspended due to bad weather.
You can read more about that encounter as well as Taylor Fritz's (25) win here.
19:35 CET - The results are coming thick and fast in Cincinnati now.
Another American has claimed victory with Tommy Paul (26) beating Miomir Kecmanovic (23) 7-5, 7-6 but one has been knocked out with Brandon Nakashima (22) losing 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to Stan Wawrinka (38).
On the women's side, Jelena Ostapenko (26) has won 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Karolina Pliskova (31).
19:21 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) has made it through on home turf. After winning a marathon tiebreak 16-14 in the first set, he then dominated to prevail 7-6, 6-2 against Jiri Lehecka (21)
18:47 CET - Ninth seed Petra Kvitova (33), last year's runner-up in Cincinnati, has won 7-6, 6-0 against Anna Blinkova (24).
18:19 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) has made it through to the next round, beating Peyton Stearns (21) 6-2, 6-1.
17:20 CET - The evening's action is underway on both the men's and women's side of the draw in Cincinnati, with the likes of Petra Kvitova (33), Taylor Fritz (25) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) all on court.
11:00 CET - Andy Murray (36) pulled out of the Cincinnati Open late as he continues to recover from an abdominal strain in a bid to compete in the US Open that begins later this month.
08:51 CET - On the men's side of the draw, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) ended a five-match losing streak with a come-from-behind 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini (27).
08:35 CET - In the standout match from the first day of the tournament in Cincinnati, Venus Williams (43) rolled back the years to claim a shock victory over 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova (26).
07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see some of the best players in the world take to the court in Cincinnati on both the men's and women's sides of the draw.