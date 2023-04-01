Tennis Tracker: Wawrinka beats Nakashima in Cincinnati, Azarenka knocks Krejcikova out

Exactly a month after losing her second Wimbledon final in a row, world number five Ons Jabeur (28) is making her return to the court, and she's by no means the only top player in action in Cincinnati today.

21:12 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) is safely into the second round on the men’s side after defeating Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-2, 6-2.

Zverev's post-match comments
Flashscore
Zverev - Dimitrov highlights
Flashscore

20:55 CET - Victoria Azarenka (34) has made it past Barbora Krejcikova (27) in their first-round meeting in Cincinnati, winning 6-3, 7-5

Azarenka's post-match comments
Flashscore
Azarenka - Krejcikova highlights
Flashscore

20:30 CET - Earlier, defending champion Borna Coric (26) battled past American Sebastian Korda (23) 7-6(5), 6-4 in a match that began on Monday but was suspended due to bad weather.

You can read more about that encounter as well as Taylor Fritz's (25) win here.

Coric - Korda match stats
Flashscore

19:35 CET - The results are coming thick and fast in Cincinnati now.

Another American has claimed victory with Tommy Paul (26) beating Miomir Kecmanovic (23) 7-5, 7-6 but one has been knocked out with Brandon Nakashima (22) losing 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to Stan Wawrinka (38).

On the women's side, Jelena Ostapenko (26) has won 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Karolina Pliskova (31).

Nakashima vs Wawrinka highlights
Flashscore

19:21 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) has made it through on home turf. After winning a marathon tiebreak 16-14 in the first set, he then dominated to prevail 7-6, 6-2 against Jiri Lehecka (21)

Lehecka vs Fritz highlights
Flashscore
Fritz interview
Flashscore

18:47 CET - Ninth seed Petra Kvitova (33), last year's runner-up in Cincinnati, has won 7-6, 6-0 against Anna Blinkova (24).

Kvitova vs Blinkova highlights
Flashscore

18:19 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) has made it through to the next round, beating Peyton Stearns (21) 6-2, 6-1.

Kasatkina vs Stearns highlights
Flashscore

17:20 CET - The evening's action is underway on both the men's and women's side of the draw in Cincinnati, with the likes of Petra Kvitova (33), Taylor Fritz (25) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) all on court.

11:00 CET - Andy Murray (36) pulled out of the Cincinnati Open late as he continues to recover from an abdominal strain in a bid to compete in the US Open that begins later this month.

Read more on that story here.

08:51 CET - On the men's side of the draw, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) ended a five-match losing streak with a come-from-behind 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini (27).

Read more about that here.

Auger-Aliassime - Berrettini highlights
Flashscore

 08:35 CET - In the standout match from the first day of the tournament in Cincinnati, Venus Williams (43) rolled back the years to claim a shock victory over 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova (26).

Read about the match here.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see some of the best players in the world take to the court in Cincinnati on both the men's and women's sides of the draw. 

