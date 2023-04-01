Abdominal strain forces Andy Murray to withdraw from Cincinnati Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Cincinnati ATP - Singles
  4. Abdominal strain forces Andy Murray to withdraw from Cincinnati Open
Abdominal strain forces Andy Murray to withdraw from Cincinnati Open
Murray is racing to get fit for the US Open
Murray is racing to get fit for the US Open
Reuters
Andy Murray (36) pulled out of the Cincinnati Open late on Monday as the Briton continues to recover from an abdominal strain in a bid to compete in the US Open that begins later this month.

Murray withdrew from last week's Canadian Open before his round of 16 clash with eventual champion Jannik Sinner due to the issue he picked up after spending nearly five hours on court in wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Max Purcell.

The three-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one travelled to Cincinnati where he hoped to be fit in time to face Russian Karen Khachanov but he will now be replaced by a lucky loser, men's tennis governing body ATP said.

Murray is currently number 36 in the world - his highest ranking since hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 - and was named in Britain's Davis Cup team for their Finals group stage ties that will take place after the US Open.

Mentions
TennisCincinnati ATP - SinglesMurray Andy
Related Articles
Relieved Auger-Aliassime snaps five-match losing streak with win over Berrettini
Fire still burns for Novak Djokovic as he prepares for Cincinnati showing
Carlos Alcaraz says big players always find a way after Toronto fightback
Show more
Tennis
Venus Williams rolls back the years to claim shock win against Veronika Kudermetova
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur in action for first time since Wimbledon final, Zverev facing Dimitrov
'Destroyed' Elena Rybakina takes aim at WTA over Canadian Open scheduling
Jessica Pegula steamrolls Liudmila Samsonova to claim Canadian Open title
Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime and Stephens win opening matches in rain-hit Cincinnati
Scintillating Jannik Sinner storms past Alex de Minaur in Toronto for first Masters title
Samsonova beats Rybakina to set up Canadian Open title match with Pegula
Most Read
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho set for big season if he plays to his strengths
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal nearing Neymar signing, Chelsea want Lavia next
Manchester United claim slender win over Wolves at Old Trafford in opener
Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |