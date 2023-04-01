Relieved Auger-Aliassime snaps five-match losing streak with win over Berrettini

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Cincinnati ATP - Singles
  4. Relieved Auger-Aliassime snaps five-match losing streak with win over Berrettini
Relieved Auger-Aliassime snaps five-match losing streak with win over Berrettini
Berrettini is out
Berrettini is out
Reuters
Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) ended a five-match losing streak with a come-from-behind 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini (27) at the Cincinnati Open on Monday to set up a second-round clash with Adrian Mannarino.

Auger-Aliassime, who has struggled this season with a knee injury and at times apparent loss of confidence, suffered the first service break of the match in the fifth game and that was all the Italian would need to capture the first set.

But the Canadian turned the tables over the next two sets, never being broken again while finding the range with his forehand and moving well to extend points.

He beamed a broad smile when Berrettini's forehand went long on match point, grateful for the bright spot in a thus far disappointing 2023 campaign.

"My mindset today was no matter what happens, I wanted to have the best attitude possible, the best effort from the first point to the last," said Auger-Aliassime, who improved to 14-13 on the season.

"And I feel like I was able to turn that frustration from the first set - having break points and losing them, not being careful enough with my service game - and turning that into something positive to bounce back really strong.

"It has been a challenging season. I've been very fortunate, every year I have grown in the game and improved my ranking but this year it's a new challenge and I need to accept it as well."

The 12th-seeded Auger-Aliassime will look to keep his winning ways going in his first-ever meeting with Frenchman Mannarino in the second round.

Elsewhere, Australia's Jordan Thompson toppled American John Isner in a pair of tiebreaks for a 7-6(5) 7-6(2) win in a match where neither player broke serve and Isner crushed 20 aces.

Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori and Nicolas Jarry of Chile also advanced in the morning before evening rain halted the play of several other first-round matches at the U.S. Open tune-up event.

Mentions
TennisCincinnati ATP - SinglesAuger-Aliassime FelixBerrettini Matteo
Related Articles
Fire still burns for Novak Djokovic as he prepares for Cincinnati showing
ATP roundup: Yosuke Watanuki records upset in Washington over Auger-Aliassime
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins his first Wimbledon title after edging Djokovic in epic final
Show more
Tennis
Abdominal strain forces Andy Murray to withdraw from Cincinnati Open
Venus Williams rolls back the years to claim shock win against Veronika Kudermetova
Tennis Tracker: Jabeur in action for first time since Wimbledon final, Zverev facing Dimitrov
'Destroyed' Elena Rybakina takes aim at WTA over Canadian Open scheduling
Jessica Pegula steamrolls Liudmila Samsonova to claim Canadian Open title
Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime and Stephens win opening matches in rain-hit Cincinnati
Scintillating Jannik Sinner storms past Alex de Minaur in Toronto for first Masters title
Samsonova beats Rybakina to set up Canadian Open title match with Pegula
Most Read
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho set for big season if he plays to his strengths
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal nearing Neymar signing, Chelsea want Lavia next
Manchester United claim slender win over Wolves at Old Trafford in opener
Chelsea sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record fee

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |