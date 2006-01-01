Tennis Tracker: Swiatek facing Zheng for spot in Olympic final, Alcaraz to follow

Swiatek is looking to reach the women's final

We're fast approaching the business end of proceedings in Paris, with the women's singles semi-finals and the men's singles quarter-finals all taking place today. What's more, Andy Murray (37) continues his quest for Olympic glory in the men's doubles.

Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek (23) takes on Qinwen Zheng (21), while Donna Vekic (28) plays surprise package Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29).

In the men's tournament, Tommy Paul (27) and Carlos Alcaraz (21) meet again after their clash at Wimbledon, Alexander Zverev (27) faces Lorenzo Musetti (22), Casper Ruud (25) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) go head to head, before Novak Djokovic (37) looks to reach the semi-final by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas (25).

All eyes will be on Andy Murray (37) and Dan Evans (34) in the men's doubles, with the former looking to prolong his stay in the sport for just a little longer. However, they face a tough test against American duo Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz (26).

It's going to be a great day!

08:55 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play at Roland Garros, there are some notable results to bring you from Washington overnight.

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) survived an almighty battle to edge past Kamilla Rakhimova (22) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, while Emma Raducanu (21) continued her encouraging recent form with a 7-6(6), 6-2 victory over home favourite Peyton Stearns (22).

Meanwhile, at the ATP tournament, Andrey Rublev (26), Ben Shelton (21) and Jordan Thompson (30) all progressed to the next round.

