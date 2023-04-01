Tennis Tracker: WTA Finals edge towards semis, Djokovic moves into Paris quarters

The top seeds are taking to the court in the Paris Masters and the WTA finals in Cancun, Mexico are rolling on. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on Flashscore's Tennis Tracker.

23:40 CET - Alexander Zverev (26)was knocked out of the Paris Masters earlier by Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) but the German did pull off some lovely shots, especially in this point - our FlashMoment of the day.

ATP FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

22:30 CET - Tonight in the WTA Finals in Cancun, Jessica Pegula (29) will be looking to make it three wins from three in the groups stage when she takes on Maria Sakkari (28).

Later in the same group, top seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) and Elena Rybakina (24) will be fighting it out for a semi-final spot.

Both matches will be tasty - follow all the action here.

Rybakina has had the better of Sabalenka recently Flashscore

22:24 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) has made it into the last eight in Paris with a comeback win over Tallon Griekspoor (27). The Dutchman won the first set but the Serb powered back to win 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

Djokovic - Griekspoor highlights Flashscore

17:20 CET - Italian Jannik Sinner (22) has withdrawn from the Paris Masters after his second-round match finished in the early hours of Thursday morning, with the fourth seed saying he had to make the right decision for health reasons as his next match loomed.

Alex De Minaur (24) progressed via walkover to the quarter-finals as a result.

Read the full story here.

16:49 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) defeated Alexander Zverev (26) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in an impressive victory and with it booked a quarter-final spot in Paris.

Zverev - Tsitsipas highlights Flashscore

12:55 CET - A brilliant bit of recovery from Ons Jabeur (29) in her WTA Finals win over Marketa Vondrousova (24) was our pick of the overnight action from the ladies. What a point!

WTA FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

12:43 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) has cruised past Alexander Bublik (26) in Paris, winning 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

Dimitrov- Bublik highlights Flashscore

7:53 CET - And there is plenty more exciting action to look forward to in the tennis world today! Highlights from the ATP Paris Open include Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) against Alexander Zverev (26), Jannik Sinner (22) takes on Alex De Minaur (24) and world number one Novak Djokovic (36) faces Tallon Griekspoor (27)

7:30 CET - In the WTA Finals overnight matches both Iga Swiatek (22) and Ons Jabeur (29) made light work of their opponents. Swiatek defeated US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) 6-0 7-5 to close in on the semi-final. Gauff will now hope to beat Marketa Vondrousova (24) to get her tournament back on track.

In the late match, Jabeur secured a vital win to keep her hopes of making the semi-finals alive, beating Vondrousova 6-4, 6-3 in a routine win in Cancun.

Jabeur - Vondrousova Highlights Flashscore