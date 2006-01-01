Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Rybakina through, Murray brothers and Tsitsipas out

The Murray brothers have been dumped out

It's Day Four at Wimbledon as the second round comes to an end, with Novak Djokovic (37), Iga Swiatek (23) and Elena Rybakina (25) all in action.

22:18 CET - In the final match of the day, Alexander Zverev's (27) good form at the Slams continued, waltzing past Marcos Giron (30) 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

21:43 CET - Andy Murray (37) and Jamie Murray (38) have sadly been knocked out of the doubles, meaning Andy's last appearance at Wimbledon - whenever that is - will be with Emma Raducanu (21) in the mixed doubles. The brothers lost to John Peers (35) and Rinky Hijikata (23) 6-7(6), 4-6. It is an emotional moment, with a presentation now taking place.

21:36 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has been sent home from Wimbledon, falling to Emil Ruusuvuori (25) 6-7(6), 6-7(10), 6-3, 3-6. His struggles on the grass continue.

21:19 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (25) has soared into the third round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Elina Avanesyan (21).

20:20 CET - 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (25) survived a wobble in the second set to beat Laura Siegemund (36) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

In the second 'Battle of the Brits' of the day, Cameron Norrie (28) reminded everyone of the player he can be, beating British No.1 Jack Draper (22) with a seriously impressive 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(6).

And right now on centre court is the most highly-anticipated match of the day. Andy Murray (37), participating at his final Wimbledon, has taken to the court with his brother Jamie (38). Can he go on one last title run to thrill the home crowd?

You can follow that match here.

19:55 CET - Eastbourne champion Taylor Fritz (26) continues his impressive grass-court form with a four-set victory over Arthur Rinderknech (28), while 21st seed Karen Khachanov (28) has been sent packing, falling 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 to France's Quentin Halys (27).

19:40 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) has extended her winning streak to 21 matches after a routine 6-4, 6-3 victory over Croatia's Petra Martic (33).

On the men's side of the draw, Holger Rune (21) and Alejandro Tabilo (27) are through after hard-fought wins over Thiago Seyboth Wild (24) and Flavio Cobolli (22) respectively.

18:37 CET - Danielle Collins (30) was in fine form as she beat Dalma Galfi (25) 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and a half. Lorenzo Musetti (22) also made it through to the third round but in far more difficult fashion, winning a thriller against his Italian compatriot Luciano Darderi (22) 6-4, 4-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4.

17:49 CET - Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic (37) survived a scare on Centre Court to battle past home favourite Jacob Fearnley (22) 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in just over three hours.

Elsewhere, two-time finalist Ons Jabeur (29) is safely through, sweeping aside Robin Montgomery (19) 6-1, 7-5.

17:28 CET - Women's 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko (27) has sailed into the third round after an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Daria Snigur (22).

17:20 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has recovered from two sets down to outlast Juncheng Shang (19) 5-7, 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in a five-set classic. Ben Shelton (21) also recovered from a slow start to defeat South Africa's Lloyd Harris (27) in a final set tie-break.

17:13 CET - Harriet Dart (27) has come out on top in an all-British affair, defeating Katie Boulter (27) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(8) in three hours. The 18th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya (25) is also through to the third round.

17:05 CET - Xinyu Wang (22) was joking with her team about breaking her duck against top-10 opponents just a few days ago. Well, she didn't have to wait too much longer and what a place to do it against Jessica Pegula (30).

16:40 CET - A huge shock in the women's draw, with fifth seed Jessica Pegula (30) losing in three sets to Xinyu Wang (22) 4-6, 7-6(7), 1-6.

The American, who recently won the title in Berlin, was expected to make a deep run at the tournament, but her struggles in the majors continue with another desperately disappointing defeat.

Wang, meanwhile, is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the first time, registering the biggest win of her career to date.

16:17 CET - After their match was suspended due to darkness last night, Gael Monfils (37) quickly finished the job today, beating fellow veteran Stanislas Wawrinka (39) 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) in an entertaining affair.

15:54 CET - Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) is out of Wimbledon after retiring match point down against mercurial Frenchman Arthur Fils (20), with the score at 6-7(2), 4-6, 6-2, 6-6(8-9).

Elsewhere, Marta Kostyuk (22) has battled through to the third round after saving a match point in a marathon 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 victory over Daria Saville (30).

14:10 CET - Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) has backed up her opening round win over defending champion Marketa Vondrousova (25) with another impressive victory against compatriot Cristina Bucsa (26) to move into the third round.

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the tournament, ninth seed Alex de Minaur (25) is safely through after a convincing 6-2, 6-2, 7-5 win over Jaume Munar (27).

13:30 CET - Madison Keys (29) and Paula Badosa (26) looked in fine form as they both cruised into the third round of Wimbledon.

12:56 CET - 14th seed Daria Kasatkina (27) is the first winner of the day, with the Russian thrashing home favourite Yuriko Miyazaki (28) 6-0, 6-0 in just 50 minutes.

09:20 CET - We've got a jam-packed day ahead, as Novak Djokovic (37) faces Brit Jacob Fearnley (22), women's world number one Iga Swiatek (23) comes up against the big-serving Petra Martic (33) and Alexander Zverev (27) takes on Marcos Giron (30).

Elsewhere, there are a couple of fascinating all-British affairs to look out for, with Jack Draper (22) facing 2022 semi-finalist Cameron Norrie (28) and Nottingham champion Katie Boulter (27) up against Harriet Dart (27), while Andy Murray (37) is also in doubles action.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's action at Wimbledon!