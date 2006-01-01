Tennis Tracker: Gauff and Sinner through, Andreeva dumped out as day one ends

Coco Gauff rounds off the first day of play on Centre Court

After plenty of lead-up, it's finally time for the best tennis players to hit the hallowed grass courts of Wimbledon for the year's third Grand Slam. Defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Caco Gauff (20) headline the action on day one.

21:57 CET - Only one game didn't survive the day and Ben Shelton (21) - the 14th seed - is in a real battle with qualifier Mattia Bellucci (23). The American finds himself two sets to one down when the players come back tomorrow to finish their first round match.

21:52 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) suffered a fourth set blip, but was able to battle back and beat Yannick Hanfmann (32) 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in three hours to advance.

Meanwhile, mixed fortunes for two Czech stars as Paula Badosa (26) saw off former French Open finallist Karolina Muchova (27) in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Elsewhere, Brenda Fruhvirtova (17) had a better time of it, beating 24th seed and 2024 French Open semi-finallist Mirra Andreeva (16) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Linda Noskova (26) also advanced.

21:05 CET - A breezy start to her campaign for Coco Gauff (20), who is through to the second round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over fellow American Caroline Dolehide (25).

Other seeds through include Tallon Griekspoor (27) and Emma Navarro (23).

20:11 CET - Another one of those five-set epics has come to a close with 23rd seed Alexander Bublik (27) outlasting Jakub Mensik (18) with a tremendous comeback 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Currently on court we have world number one Jannik Sinner (22) and second seed Coco Gauff (20), who are both in control of their first round matches.

Follow Sinner's match against Yannick Hanfmann (32) here.

19:17 CET - Plenty of five-setters in the men's draw on the outside courts giving plenty of drama to the punters on the first day. Ugo Humbert (26) - the world number 16 - survived one of his own, beating Alexander Shevchenko (23) 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-7(3), 6-1.

No such problem for British wildcard and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu (21), who has seen off lucky loser Renata Zarazua (26) 7-6(0), 6-3 to advance.

18:32 CET - Last year's quarter-finalist Madison Keys (29) has beaten Martina Trevisan (30) 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach the second round, where the American 12th seed will face China's Yafan Wang (30).

Meanwhile, we have had our second Grand Slam champion withdraw with a shoulder injury in the women's draw on the first day of the tournament.

Victoria Azarenka (34), winner of the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, had been set to take on Sloane Stephens (31), but she has now dropped out.

18:11 CET - Two of the tour's veterans Gael Monfils (37) and Stan Wawrinka (39) are both into the next round thanks to wins over Adrian Mannarino (36) and Charles Broom (26) respectively.

Over on the women's side of the draw, former Grand Slam winner and now wildcard Naomi Osaka (26) is through after a three-setter against Diane Parry (21), with the Japanese star winning the tie 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

17:03 CET - Defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) has advanced to the second round after a straight-sets win over Mark Lajal (21) on centre court. The third seed beat the Estonian qualifier 7-6, 7-5, 6-2.

16:00 CET - Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) has come through his first-round clash with Aleksandar Kovacevic (25) unscathed, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

15:33 CET - Women’s 14th seed Daria Kasatkina (27), who comes into Wimbledon in good form having won the title at Eastbourne, has cruised into the second round after crushing Shuai Zhang (35) 6-3, 6-0.

Over on Centre Court, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) is a set up against Mark Lajal (21). Follow that match here.

14:25 CET - Back to the results, men's eighth seed Casper Ruud (25) has advanced to the second round after avoiding a potential banana skin to beat Alex Bolt (31) 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Bolt has been playing on grass since March in preparation for Wimbledon.

Nicolas Jarry (28) meanwhile has been stunned by Denis Shapovalov (25) 6-1, 7-5, 6-4. Elsewhere on the men's side, Borna Coric (27) and Jan-Lennard Struff (34) both advanced.

14:20 CET - BREAKING NEWS! Women's third seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury.

Read more about her withdrawal here.

14:00 CET - We have our first men's winner of the day as 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) has beaten Dusan Lajovic (34) in straight sets to advance to the second round. The Bulgarian won the match 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

13:49 CET - Two more seeds are through on the women's side of the competition with 25th seed and former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) through to the next round after a 7-6(4), 6-1 over Taylor Townsend (28).

Elsewhere, 28th seed Dayana Yastremska (24) has also made her way through to the second round with a relatively straightforward win over Argentina's Nadia Podoroska (27) - beating her opponent 6-1, 7-6(1) in the process. But some early heartbreak for the home fans, as wildcard Heather Watson (32) has fallen at the first hurdle.

13:17 CET - Our first results from the women's draw are in with ninth seed Maria Sakkari (28) - prone to a first-round disappointment - is through with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over qualifier McCartney Kessler (24). There have also been wins for Varvara Gracheva (23) and Lin Zhu (30).

12:50 CET - The 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) has pulled out of Wimbledon ahead of her opening-round match with Emma Raducanu (21) on Monday due to illness.

The Russian, whose best performance at the All England Club came last year when she reached the fourth round, has been replaced by lucky loser Renata Zarazua (26) of Mexico.

11:55 CET - We are minutes away from the start of play in Wimbledon! Be sure to stay tuned to the Tennis Tracker for all the major results throughout the day.

You can follow the men's action here and the women's here.

10:00 CET - We are only two hours away from the start of play on day one at Wimbledon! You can find links below to the full schedule on both the men's and women's sides as well as our in-house predictions.

To get further in the know, check out the most recent feature from our resident tennis expert, and former professional player, Kateřina Teruzzi. In this feature, she discusses how pre-tournament injuries during the grass-court swing have affected some of the top seeds on both sides.

She will be providing further commentary throughout the tournament.

08:00 CET - Today's the day! The year's third Grand Slam gets underway today on the famous courts of Wimbledon in Southwest London.

The headline acts today will be men's third seed, and defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz (21), who takes on Mark Lajal (21) from 14:30 CET, and women's second seed Coco Gauff (20), who will be playing Caroline Dolehide (25) at about 18:00 CET.

Play starts at midday (CET) and it looks like there won't be any rain today in London but we will keep you updated here in the Tennis Tracker with all the major news and results, so stay tuned.

To get you primed for the action, take a look at our tennis experts' predictions.

See the full men's schedule here.

See the full women's schedule here.