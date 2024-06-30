'It's getting better': Andy Murray to make Wimbledon decision on Monday

'It's getting better': Andy Murray to make Wimbledon decision on Monday

Updated
Andy Murray is in a race to prove his fitness for his farewell Wimbledon tournament
Andy Murray is in a race to prove his fitness for his farewell Wimbledon tournament
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray (37) said he was improving every day after back surgery but would leave it till Monday evening to decide if he would compete in the singles tournament.

Murray said surgery he had had to remove a cyst in his back which was compressing his nerves had made him lose a lot of control in his right leg.

"I'm doing some physical testing in the morning to see sort of how far off I am from a physical perspective. Then I will probably make a decision tomorrow evening after that," Murray told reporters on Sunday.

"I still have stitches in my back now. Yeah, the actual area where I had the operation is not sore. It's the leg and the function of my leg that will determine whether or not I'm able to play."

Murray is scheduled to play Tomas Machac in the first round on Tuesday.

