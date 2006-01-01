Murray named in Wimbledon singles draw despite recent spinal surgery

Murray has been included in the Wimbledon draw
Murray has been included in the Wimbledon drawAFP
Andy Murray (37) was Friday named in the Wimbledon singles draw despite undergoing surgery last week.

The two-time champion underwent an operation on a spinal cyst, raising major doubts over his participation.

The former world number one had said on Thursday he was unlikely to be fit enough to play in the singles.

Murray, who has slumped to 115th in the world in the world, will play Czech player Tomas Machac, ranked 38th, in the first round at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

The Scot, who plays with a metal hip, went under the knife after experiencing weakness and a loss of coordination in his right leg while playing at Queen's, forcing him to pull out of that tournament.

Murray, who won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016, said he had been told to seek immediate treatment by multiple surgeons.

On Thursday Murray and brother Jamie were awarded the final wildcard for the Wimbledon men's doubles by the All England Club.

Murray is planning for the Olympics in Paris to be the final event of his career.

Olympic entries will be confirmed next week, with Murray hoping to play singles and doubles with Dan Evans.

Machac holds a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over Murray having come out on top in Marseille and Miami this year.

The 23-year-old also stunned Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals in Geneva on the eve of the French Open last month.

