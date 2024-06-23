Andy Murray uncertain for Wimbledon as confusion reigns over fitness

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Andy Murray uncertain for Wimbledon as confusion reigns over fitness

Andy Murray uncertain for Wimbledon as confusion reigns over fitness

Updated
Andy Murray will miss Wimbledon
Andy Murray will miss WimbledonAFP
Confusion surrounded the Wimbledon fate of two-time former champion Andy Murray (37) after back surgery appeared to rule him out of this year's tournament.

The Scot had been aiming to make a farewell appearance at the grass-court Grand Slam, which he won in 2013 and 2016.

However, he will need an expected six weeks to recover from a spinal cyst operation, with Wimbledon starting on July 1st.

He now also faces a race against time to be fit for next month's Paris Olympics, with Murray twice a gold medallist in the singles.

The ATP Tour, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said Sunday that Murray had been ruled out of Wimbledon.

But the post was subsequently deleted, with neither Murray nor his management company yet to confirm if he will be appearing at Wimbledon.

The ATP post said: "After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we'll miss seeing you there."

Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith also said: "He obviously went through a procedure yesterday (Saturday)and you have to wait and see now.

"My understanding is no decision has been made and let's hope for the best for Andy."

Murray managed just five games before a back injury forced him to withdraw from his second-round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson at the Queen's warm-up event in London on Wednesday.

The former world number one, who plays with a metal hip, struggled from the start of his match against Thompson and said afterwards he had a feeling of weakness in his right leg and had lost coordination.

"I never had that loss of coordination, control and strength in my leg before," Murray said shortly after retiring from his match with Thompson.

"I've been struggling with my back for a while - I had lost the power in my right leg so lost all motor control, I had no coordination and couldn't really move."

Asked then about his prospects of playing at Wimbledon, he added: "Like all tennis players, we have degenerative joints and stuff in the back, but it's all predominantly been left-sided for me my whole career.

"I have never had too many issues with the right side. So maybe there is something that can be done between now and then to help the right side."

Murray underwent minor back surgery in 2013 and following a first-round loss at the recent French Open he said he would need treatment to address soreness.

The three-time Grand Slam champion only returned to competitive action in May after nearly two months out with an ankle injury.

He had been due to play singles and doubles with his brother Jamie at Wimbledon before potentially ending his career at the Olympics in Paris.

Murray has had previous back injuries and underwent surgery in 2013, while also suffering from soreness in recent weeks.

Queen's - a tournament he has won five times - was just his fourth event following almost two months out with an ankle injury.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesMurray AndyWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Wimbledon serves up record prize pot, plans to honour former champion Murray
Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards
Show more
Tennis
Tommy Paul downs Lorenzo Musetti to win Queen's Club Championships
Jannik Sinner battles past Hubert Hurkacz to win first title on grass at Halle Open
Updated
Yulia Putintseva beats Ajla Tomljanovic in Birmingham for first grass title
Jessica Pegula knocks out Coco Gauff before beating Anna Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Hurkacz to win Halle, Pegula, Putintseva & Paul claim titles
Paul targets American number one spot against Musetti in Queen's final
Tomljanovic beats Potapova to reach first WTA final in five years
Hurkacz ousts second seed Zverev to reach Halle final, Sinner awaits
Sabalenka and Jabeur both retire from Berlin Open quarter-final clashes
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Chelsea closing in on David
EURO 2024 Tracker: De Bruyne scores as Belgium respond with win over Romania
Jessica Pegula knocks out Coco Gauff before beating Anna Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open
Turkey boss defends decision to bench Guler in Portugal defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings