Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's

Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's

Andy Murray (37) could only manage five games before injury forced him to retire from his second-round match at Queen's on Wednesday, casting a shadow over a possible farewell appearance for the British tennis great at Wimbledon.

Following his very first serve of the match, against Australia's Jordan Thompson, Murray's hip and right leg seemed to give way.

Murray managed to serve out the game, albeit almost on one leg.

He then requested a medical time-out at 1-2, where his right hip, which he had 'resurfaced' in 2019, and right knee were given extensive treatment.

But Murray, twice a Wimbledon champion and five times a Queen's winner, eventually retired at 4-1 down.