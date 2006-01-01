Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's

Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's

Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's
Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen'sAFP
Andy Murray (37) could only manage five games before injury forced him to retire from his second-round match at Queen's on Wednesday, casting a shadow over a possible farewell appearance for the British tennis great at Wimbledon.

Following his very first serve of the match, against Australia's Jordan Thompson, Murray's hip and right leg seemed to give way.

Murray managed to serve out the game, albeit almost on one leg.

He then requested a medical time-out at 1-2, where his right hip, which he had 'resurfaced' in 2019, and right knee were given extensive treatment.

But Murray, twice a Wimbledon champion and five times a Queen's winner, eventually retired at 4-1 down.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesMurray Andy
Related Articles
Bowing out at Wimbledon or Olympics would be fitting, says Andy Murray
Wimbledon serves up record prize pot, plans to honour former champion Murray
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards
Show more
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev makes early exit in Halle while Alexander Zverev advances
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Fritz safely through, Murray and Medvedev out
Updated
Djokovic to play at Paris 2024, Serbia's Olympic Committee confirms
Defending champion Alcaraz overcomes wobble to win Queen's opener
Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Alcaraz begin grass-court seasons with wins, Osaka & Rublev lose
Alcaraz feels Olympics partner Nadal will teach him how to grow up & 'deal with everything'
Tunisia's Jabeur to skip upcoming Olympics, concerned with change of surface
Milos Raonic downs Cameron Norrie with record 47 aces at Queen's Club
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: McTominay gives Scotland shock lead against Switzerland in Cologne
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Harrison extends Everton stay
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings