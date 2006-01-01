Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards

Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards

Naomi Osaka has never got past the third round at Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka has never got past the third round at WimbledonReuters
A trio of former world number ones in Angelique Kerber (36), Naomi Osaka (26) and Caroline Wozniacki (33) have been handed wild cards into the main draw of next month's Wimbledon championship, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

Kerber, down at 224th in the world rankings after 18 months on maternity leave, won the tournament in 2018 and finished runner-up in 2016.

Osaka and Wozniacki, who both also took lengthy breaks from the tour during their pregnancies, have five Grand Slam titles between them.

Japan's Osaka, who reached the quarter-finals of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships last week, has progressed to the third round at Wimbledon on two occasions, while Wozniacki has made it to the last 16 six times.

Local hope and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who was sidelined for eight months last year after undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle, was also awarded a wildcard for the grass-court Grand Slam.

Raducanu is ranked 165th in the world.

Britain's Fran Jones, Lily Miyazaki, and Heather Watson are the other players to be awarded entry into the women's singles.

On the men's side, all the players to receive wildcards were from Britain, with Liam Broady the standout name.

One wildcard is yet to be awarded in both the men's and women's draws.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon WTA - SinglesWozniacki CarolineKerber AngeliqueOsaka NaomiRaducanu EmmaWatson HeatherMiyazaki Yuriko LilyBroady LiamJones FrancescaWimbledon ATP - SinglesWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Wimbledon serves up record prize pot, plans to honour former champion Murray
Emma Raducanu into first semi-final since 2022 after Nottingham walkover
Tennis Tracker: De Minaur & Berrettini findng form, Osaka falls to narrow defeat
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Murray in action at Queen's, Medvedev takes to court in Halle
Djokovic to play at Paris 2024, Serbia's Olympic Committee confirms
Defending champion Alcaraz overcomes wobble to win Queen's opener
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Alcaraz begin grass-court seasons with wins, Osaka & Rublev lose
Alcaraz feels Olympics partner Nadal will teach him how to grow up & 'deal with everything'
Tunisia's Jabeur to skip upcoming Olympics, concerned with change of surface
Milos Raonic downs Cameron Norrie with record 47 aces at Queen's Club
Holger Rune stunned by Australian Jordan Thompson in Queen's first round
Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics to focus on hardcourt swing
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Chelsea chase Omorodion
EURO 2024 Preview: All eyes on Kvaratskhelia as Georgia make their Euros debut
Guler stunner gets Turkey past impressive Georgia in thrilling Group F opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings