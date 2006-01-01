Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova expects tough matches from first round

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova expects tough matches from first round

Vondrousova with her trophy last year
Vondrousova with her trophy last yearReuters
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (25) expects to be under pressure when she defends her crown at the All England Club, but said she was doing her best to be prepared.

The Wimbledon women's singles has had seven different champions in the last seven editions of the tournament, and Vondrousova said she expected tough matches from the first round.

"I feel like you just have to prepare for the stress and for the pressure. Now people are watching you more, expect you to play semis or finals in every tournament. I don't think that's possible," the Czech sixth seed told reporters on Sunday.

"You just have to take it match by match... I don't think you can feel stress-free at all when you are (number six) in the world."

Vondrousova faces Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round on Tuesday.

"I think the draw is really open... for sure. I think we can expect many surprises... you never know what's going to happen there," she said. "I think we can expect tough matches from the first matches."

Vondrousova, who pulled out of Berlin Open earlier this month due to injury, said she felt fine after having a couple of practice sessions in London.

"I feel good. I cannot wait to go back there," she said.

