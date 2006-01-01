Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Carlos Alcaraz hopes to shrug off epic meltdown and bid for US Open glory

Carlos Alcaraz hopes to shrug off epic meltdown and bid for US Open glory

Carlos Alcaraz in action
Carlos Alcaraz in actionSusan Mullane - USA TODAY Sports
Carlos Alcaraz (21) capped off an unforgettable European summer with a silver medal at the Olympics after triumphs at the French Open and Wimbledon but the Spaniard will aim to clear his head in the build-up to next week's US Open following an epic meltdown.

The Spaniard heads to the year's final Grand Slam on the back of a stunning 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 second-round defeat by French veteran Gael Monfils at last week's Cincinnati Open and called it the "worst match" of his career.

A frustrated Alcaraz destroyed his racket in the deciding set by repeatedly striking it on the court and was at a loss to explain his dip in form and uncharacteristic implosion.

"I couldn't play. Honestly, I'd been practising really well... The previous days, I was feeling great, hitting the ball clear, moving well. I don't know what happened. I don't know how I felt like this. I couldn't control myself," he said.

"It's really difficult to find some good stuff from this match. So I want to forget it and try to move on... I'll go to New York and try to practise well, get used to those courts."

The humbling Cincinnati defeat came in Alcaraz's first match on hardcourts since his run to the Miami quarter-finals in March shortly after he lifted the Indian Wells title.

The world number three will hope to quickly rediscover that form and can draw strength from his happy memories of playing at Flushing Meadows, where he made his Grand Slam breakthrough as a teenager in 2022 with the first of his four major titles.

The free-swinging Spaniard has never lacked confidence and remains a title contender at the August 26th -  September 8th event despite his blip but the resurgence of his main rivals Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner is likely to make his path tougher.

Djokovic reignited his disappointing season by outclassing Alcaraz for the Paris Games gold, while Australian Open champion Sinner shrugged off his health issues to reaffirm his hardcourt credentials with the Cincinnati title.

Thwarting the duo could be the big challenge for Alcaraz, whose key target is to finish a stellar season by cementing the year-end number one ranking for the second time.

"I'm focused on going to every tournament, thinking about playing great tennis, doing a good result to get better in the race," Alcaraz said.

"Ending the year as number one is one of my main goals."

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesAlcaraz CarlosDjokovic NovakSinner JannikMonfils GaelUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Jannik Sinner hopes to tune out the noise amid doping storm for US Open campaign
Carlos Alcaraz says sorry for racquet smash in 'worst' career loss
Angry Carlos Alcaraz crashes out to Gael Monfils as Jannik Sinner wins in walkover
Show more
Tennis
WTA roundup: Leylah Fernandez and Danielle Collins stunned in Cleveland and Monterrey
Players allege double standards after Jannik Sinner escapes doping ban
Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia through in Cleveland, Eubanks in evening action
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Tennis Tracker: Siniakova and Seyboth Wild through, Fernandez crashes out
World number one Jannik Sinner beats Frances Tiafoe to win ATP Cincinnati Open
Aryna Sabalenka overpowers American Jessica Pegula to win Cincinnati Open
Tennis Tracker: Sinner facing Tiafoe in Cincinnati final after Sabalenka claims title
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku closing in on Napoli move, Forest sign Moreno on loan
Cristiano Ronaldo launches his own YouTube channel
Sterling open to transfer offers as Chelsea career looks to be over
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON, Manchester City and Gundogan nearing reunion

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings