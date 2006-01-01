Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic stunned by Popyrin at US Open, Sabalenka and Zverev fight through

Tennis Tracker: Djokovic stunned by Popyrin at US Open, Sabalenka and Zverev fight through

Djokovic waves goodbye to the crowd
Djokovic waves goodbye to the crowdČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Antoine Couvercelle / Panoramic
A huge shock occurred in the US Open overnight with Carlos Alcaraz (21) being dumped out. The third round gets underway today with plenty more drama no doubt in store and some of the world's best in action. Keep up with all the major results here!

08:37 CET - In an incredibly late finish, Alexander Zverev (27) has finally managed to defeat a resilient Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3. With some of the big names being knocked out, surely this is a huge chance for Zverev to win his maiden major.

07:53 CET - And just now, as the clock nears 2am in New York, Aryna Sabalenka (26) has made her way into the fourth round, beating Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. Incredibly, Alexander Zverev (27) is still on court at these early (or late) hours, leading Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) 5-7, 7-5, 6-1

You can follow that match here.

07:40 CET - One day after Carlos Alcaraz was on the receiving end of a historic upset, I didn't expect to be writing this too. 24-time Grand Slam winner and Olympic Gold medalist Novak Djokovic (37) has also been DUMPED OUT, losing to the recent Montreal champion Alexei Popyrin (25) 4-6, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.

A remarkable result which means that for the first time since 2002, a member of the big three (Djokovic, Nadal and Federer) hasn't won a slam. 

Popyrin was excellent, but it was a pretty dismal display from Djokovic, who hasn't been able to find his best form this tournament. With Alcaraz and him now gone, it sure opens up the tournament for the rest of the field.

Home favourite Madison Keys (29) was also defeated in a thrilling battle, with Elise Mertens (28) battling to a 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4 victory.

In other results, Frances Tiafoe (26) reversed last year's result to beat fellow American Ben Shelton (21) 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3, Brandon Nakashima (23) delighted the home crowd to upset Lorenzo Musetti (22) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), while Taylor Fritz (26) and Casper Ruud (25) also won - with the latter having to fight back from two sets down against Juncheng Shang (19).

Check out all the men's results here and the women's here.

00:01 CET - And that is where we leave you for this evening! Make sure to follow the overnight ATP action with Novak Djokovic (37) facing Alexi Popyrin (25) and Alexander Zverev looking to advance.

On the women's side, second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) will be facing Ekaterina Alexandrova (29). You can follow the ladies here.

23:55 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has also cruised into the next round with a dominant 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win against Tallon Griekspoor (28).

23:50 CET - Andrey Rublev (26) has come into form at the perfect time as he made light work of Czechia's number one Jiri Lehecka (22) to win 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

22:37 CET - Both Emma Navarro (23) and Donna Vekic (28) have booked their places in the fourth round at the US Open. Home hope Navarro defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk (22) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 while Croatian Vekic toppled the USA's Peyton Stearns (22) 7-5, 6-4 to progress.

Navarro will next face Coco Gauff (20) in an All-American fourth-round clash.

21:25 CET - Victoria Azarenka (35) is the latest big name to fall out of the US Open. The Belarusian world number 20 has lost to China's Wang Yafan (30) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

21:10 CET - The men's third round is underway with a blockbuster all-American clash between Ben Shelton (21) and Frances Tiafoe (26).

Follow that match here and see the full men's schedule here.

20:23 CET - US Open holder Coco Gauff (20) has come through a difficult test in the way of Elina Svitolina (29) to secure her place in the fourth round with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Gauff was off the pace in the first set but stepped her level up in the second and third set as Svitolina's level dropped.

19:52 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has come through an almighty battle with Elena Gabriela Ruse (26), saving a match point on her way to a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(8) win. A big victory for the in-form Spaniard.

18:33 CET - Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen (21) is the first winner of the day, coasting past Jule Niemeier (25) 6-2, 6-1 to reach the fourth round.

17:12 CET - Play has started in New York for the day with Zheng Qinwen (21) and Paula Badosa (26) both on court and Coco Gauff (20) to come shortly. Gauff is facing Elina Svitolina (29) from 18:00 CET.

The men's third-round matches will start at 19:00 CET with Novak Djokovic (37) not in action until after midnight.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's here.

15:15 CET - Who would have expected Carlos Alcaraz (21) to go down to Botic van de Zandschlup (28) in straight sets? Not many people if anyone! That was the major shock in last night's action as the second round wrapped up at Flushing Meadows.

Today, the third round begins on the men's and women's side with plenty of headline names in action. 

Of the top men, Novak Djokovic (37), Casper Ruud (25) and Taylor Fritz (26) are all in action while on the women's side, Coco Gauff (20) and Aryna Sabalenka (26) are both continuing their runs.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's here.

Mentions
TennisUS Open (Tennis)Tennis TrackerUS Open ATP - SinglesUS Open WTA - Singles
Related Articles
'My heart dies every time I lose,' says devastated Naomi Osaka following US Open exit
Botic van de Zandschulp revels in Carlos Alcaraz win after questioning future
Daniil Medvedev beats Fabian Marozsan to reach US Open third round
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Frances Tiafoe exacts US Open revenge on Ben Shelton in all-American five-set epic
Aryna Sabalenka shrugs off late US Open start to battle past Ekaterina Alexandrova
Defending champion Novak Djokovic dumped out by Alexei Popyrin at US Open
Defending champion Gauff passes Svitolina test to reach US Open fourth round
Updated
'Maybe I should quit': Badosa says she nearly retired amid injury woes
Olympic champion Zheng sharp in swift third-round US Open win over Niemeier
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings