  Flashscore News
  Tennis
  US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Back from injury, Karolina Muchova takes positives from inspired US Open run

Back from injury, Karolina Muchova takes positives from inspired US Open run

Muchova impressed in New York
Muchova impressed in New York
Karolina Muchova (28) will take plenty of positives from New York despite losing in the US Open semi-final on Thursday, the Czech said, as she found her best level again after spending the better part of a year off the court injured.

Muchova enjoyed a career breakthrough in 2023 when she finished as runner-up at Roland Garros but suffered a wrist injury during her semi-final run in New York and underwent surgery in February.

She returned to the tour in June, arriving in Flushing Meadows with scarce playing time under her belt, but showed no signs of rust as she did not drop a set until her defeat against American Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday.

"To even get to the semis and to feel that my game is there, that I can compete against the best, I can win against them, it's something that I didn't know when it will come back to me, and I feel I'm playing good level," said Muchova.

"I'm healthy and I can play more tournaments this year. That's the most important thing."

She knocked out former champion Naomi Osaka in the second round and upset the fifth seed Jasmine Paolini in the fourth with superb serve-and-volley tennis.

Pegula cracked the code at Arthur Ashe Stadium, however, as she chipped away at the Czech's defences and turned the tables after a disastrous opening set.

"I mean, it's just good to get through these matches and get the experience from it and learn from it for the next match like this what I can do better and how I can improve," she told reporters.

"So I'll just try to learn."

