Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Emma Navarro brimming with Grand Slam belief after US Open run

Emma Navarro brimming with Grand Slam belief after US Open run

Navarro had a tournament to remember
Navarro had a tournament to rememberMike Segar / Reuters
Emma Navarro (23) thought that winning a single match at this year's US Open would qualify as a success and leaves New York believing she has what it takes to be a Grand Slam champion.

With her understated demeanour, the 23-year-old has quietly emerged as a force in American women's tennis and proved it with impressive wins over Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa before falling to Aryna Sabalenka in Thursday's semi-final.

"Winning a Grand Slam is something that even just a few months ago was not really on my radar," Navarro told reporters.

"So to now be in a position where I'm thinking about and working towards winning Grand Slams is exciting. It's motivating."

By reaching the semis of a major for the first time Navarro will break into the world's top 10, taking the world number eight spot after the tournament.

"It's pretty crazy and I think it's a testament to a lot of hard work," she said.

"Definitely leaving with a lot of positives."

While second-seed Sabalenka emerged with a 6-3, 7-6 victory the match felt closer than the scoreline indicates.

After dropping the high-quality opening set, Navarro broke the hard-hitting Belarusian as she tried to serve out the match at 5-3, the New York native pumping up the home crowd before ultimately succumbing in the deciding tiebreak.

Instead of hanging her head, Navarro sounded eager to use the lessons she learned in her first-ever night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium going forward.

"I wasn't ready for the match to be over there at 5-3," she said.

"I really wanted to stick in there and keep playing. The crowd got into it, which was awesome.

"It was maybe a little bit of a learning curve out there, feeling like, okay, I can win this, I'm in this.

"I'm obviously playing a great opponent, but I can push back against her serve and I can get ahead in points and play the aggressive game."

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesEmma NavarroUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Aryna Sabalenka using heartbreak as fuel in long wait for US Open glory
Jessica Pegula stages sensational fightback against Muchova to earn place in US Open final
Aryna Sabalenka survives Emma Navarro test to reach US Open final
Show more
Tennis
Adrenaline from cheering crowd sparked fightback in US Open semi, says Jessica Pegula
Back from injury, Karolina Muchova takes positives from inspired US Open run
Italian pair Errani and Vavassori win US Open mixed doubles title
Updated
Sensational Jack Draper brings renewed hope for Britain with US Open run
Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro target all-American final at US Open
Daniil Medvedev enjoying Jannik Sinner rivalry despite another loss
Most Read
Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea's European squad to manage minutes
Daniil Medvedev enjoying Jannik Sinner rivalry despite another loss
UEFA Nations League: Seven matches you don't want to miss this international break
Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia to reach 900 career goals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings