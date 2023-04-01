Cirstea beats Bencic to reach first US Open quarter-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Cirstea beats Bencic to reach first US Open quarter-final
Cirstea beats Bencic to reach first US Open quarter-final
Sorana Cirstea smashes the ball during her game with Belinda Bencic
Sorana Cirstea smashes the ball during her game with Belinda Bencic
Reuters
Romanian Sorana Cirstea (33) reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in 14 years on Sunday after upsetting 15th seed Belinda Bencic (26) 6-3, 6-3 at the US Open.

Making her 59th Grand Slam main draw appearance and 15th at the US Open, the Romanian's only other quarter-final appearance was at the 2009 French Open.

Cirstea becomes the oldest woman to reach the last eight at the US Open for the first time.

The upset is just the latest in what has been a remarkable run for the Cirstea, who had already delivered one of the big Flushing Meadows shocks taking out fourth seed and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (24) in the third.

Next up for the Romanian is Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova (27) who advanced with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 win over China's Wang Xinyu (22).

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesCirstea SoranaBencic BelindaMuchova KarolinaRybakina ElenaWang Xinyu (2001)US Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Rybakina crashes out of US Open with loss to Cirstea
Who can topple Swiatek? Top five contenders for the US Open women's crown
Swiatek & Djokovic headline third round action at US Open
Show more
Tennis
Shelton first through to quarters as action heats up at US Open
Gauff and Wozniacki ready for clash of generations
Jabeur admits targeting Bouzkova's injury to go through
Alcaraz never doubted Djokovic fightback at US Open
Medvedev makes last 16 of US Open for fifth year in a row
Pegula and Keys build American buzz, Jabeur scrapes through
Tennis Tracker: Shelton through in four sets, Gauff downs Wozniacki
Alcaraz holds off Evans to reach US Open fourth round
Sabalenka flattens Burel to reach US Open fourth round
Most Read
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Rice the hero as late Arsenal double defeats Man Utd
Arteta defends tactics change with bizarre driving metaphor

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings