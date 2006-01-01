Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Coco Gauff ready for US Open rebound after recent stumbles

Coco Gauff ready for US Open rebound after recent stumbles

Coco Gauff ready for US Open rebound after recent stumbles
Coco Gauff ready for US Open rebound after recent stumblesReuters / Matthew Childs
World number three Coco Gauff (20) is hoping a trip home for a mental reset will help her bounce back from a string of disappointing results as she prepares to defend her US Open crown.

From a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon, where she shouted at her coach as her game crumbled, to an early-round exit in the Paris Olympics singles tournament, where she argued with officials, Gauff seemed to have lost the dominant swagger that had some comparing her not long ago to a young Serena Williams.

The highs of carrying the US flag at the Paris opening ceremony and trading Olympic pins with her sporting idols quickly evaporated on the clay at Roland Garros.

Another abbreviated, error-filled run at the Cincinnati Open last week left the American reeling in the lead-up to her first career Grand Slam title defence.

Gauff made 50 unforced errors in that match against Yulia Putintseva, including nine double faults, as her 34th-ranked opponent exploited Gauff's forehand and dispatched the champion.

"I feel like I have to work on consistency, overall," Gauff said, adding that she would go home to reset before hitting the hard-court at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff now hopes athleticism and a big serve on her favourite playing surface will help her reclaim the dominance that lifted the American as high as world number two earlier this year.

With no dominant force like Serena Williams currently mowing through the women's draws, the odds are strong on Gauff becoming the first repeat US Open champion since her idol Serena won three straight a decade ago.

A gruelling 2024 tennis schedule featuring the emotional challenge of competing in a Paris Games played at times in sweltering heat has worn down the women's field and left the tournament wide open to any player that hits a hot streak.

"I do think that everyone's getting a little tired and it's been a long year," said six-time US Open champion and ESPN tennis analyst Chris Evert.

"It's going to be who's the freshest for seven matches and who can hold on and get the energy they need," she said.

"Do I think (Gauff) can turn it around? One hundred per cent I think she can."

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesGauff CocoUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Djokovic handed dream US Open draw, Osaka to face Ostapenko in opening round
Iga Swiatek ready to get down to business at Flushing Meadows
Carlos Alcaraz hopes to shrug off epic meltdown and bid for US Open glory
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner fires trainer, physio amid doping furore
Zheng and Rybakina among US Open contenders in wide open women's draw
WTA roundup: Haddad Maia eases into Cleveland semis, Navarro battles through
Tennis Tracker: Navarro and Noskova set up Monterrey semi, Siniakova through in Cleveland
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur pulls out of US Open with injury
Aryna Sabalenka rested and ready for US Open breakthrough
Medvedev and Zverev out to play spoiler role at the US Open, Fritz leading American charge
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Fulham confirm Andersen signing
Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over Servette
Goalkeeper Courtois announces he will not play for Belgium under Tedesco's management
Editors' Picks: Leverkusen begin title defence as Formula 1 returns with Dutch GP

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings