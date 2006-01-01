Danielle Collins (30) appreciates that fans want to see her continue playing the electrifying tennis that has made her one of the most magnetic players on the WTA Tour but said she is ready to move on from the sport.

The American, nicknamed 'Danimal' for her aggressive style of play and emphatic roars of 'Come on!" after big points, fell in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday in what Collins has said will be her final season.

Her reasons for hanging up her racket include wanting to start a family and a desire not to be on the road 40 weeks out of the year, she said.

"Everybody has been so encouraging and it's a compliment that people want to see me play more," she told reporters after her 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 loss to fellow American Caroline Dolehide.

"But at the same time, I'm just kind of ready for that next chapter. The journey has been great."

Despite commanding attention on court with the powerful game, Collins, who is still in the doubles draw, said she declined offers to be the centre of attention with a big send off at Flushing Meadows.

"I had requested not to have any presentation on the court... I'm not great, honestly, at having an all-about-me moment," she said.

"I would prefer to do something like that maybe in private. But I feel like I've gotten enough attention to last a lifetime."

Collins was a dominant player at University of Virginia and went on to win four WTA titles including this year's Miami Open. She reached the final of the 2022 Australian Open and reached a career high world number seven later that year.

The Florida native, who in 2019 revealed that she was battling chronic inflammatory disease rheumatoid arthritis, said she will walk away with no regrets.

"We dedicate our whole lives to the sport, to the travel, and you give up a lot of life experiences for your career," she said.

"It was a sacrifice I think that paid off, and I'm happy that I did it. But yeah, looking forward to other things that I'll get to be able to participate in that I haven't."