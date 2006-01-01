Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Second seed Sabalenka cruises past qualifier Hon in US Open first round

Second seed Sabalenka cruises past qualifier Hon in US Open first round

Aryna Sabalenka will next face Lucia Bronzetti
Aryna Sabalenka will next face Lucia BronzettiReuters / Sam Greene / USA TODAY Sports
Aryna Sabalenka (26) opened her US Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 win over qualifier Priscilla Hon (26) on Monday, with the Belarusian fighting hard for every point in a dominant performance to wrap up the opening night action at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Sabalenka, who came up short in the final a year ago and reached the semis in 2021 and 2022, fired off 27 winners to set up a meeting with Italian Lucia Bronzetti in the second round.

"Even though I didn't play my best tennis I was fighting for every point," said Sabalenka, who arrived in New York in terrific form after winning in Cincinnati.

"She played really aggressive, great tennis today. It wasn't easy facing her in the first round."

With the New York crowd on her side, the twice Australian Open winner used her lethal forehand to break Australian Hon in the opening game and converted on another chance to close out the first set.

After trading breaks, Sabalenka converted an opportunity with a backhand winner in the sixth game of the second set.

Hon had upped her level across the board, producing only one unforced error in the second set, but could not match Sabalenka's firepower as she failed to convert on any of the five break-point chances she had in the seventh game.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Sabalenka, who took time off this season to address injury issues, closed out the affair with a pair of forehand winners, pumping her fist in subdued celebration.

"I took everything I could from that little pause," said Sabalenka. "Hopefully it's going to play well for me."

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesSabalenka ArynaHon PriscillaUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Defending champion Gauff flattens Gracheva in controlled first round victory
Updated
Olympic champion Zheng passes Anisimova test to reach US Open second round
Updated
Three matches to watch on day one of the US Open tennis championships
Show more
Tennis
Rusty Djokovic kicks off Grand Slam record bid with Albot thrashing
Former champion Thiem bids farewell to US Open after being hammered by Shelton
Updated
Zverev flexes big serve in first-round takedown of Marterer and advances in straight sets
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic & Sabalenka make winning starts to US Open, Rune dumped out
Coco Gauff begins US Open title defence hoping to rediscover her best form
Novak Djokovic 'feels the drive' heading into US Open title defence
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool & Barcelona courting Chiesa, Cancelo close to Saudi switch
Three matches to watch on day one of the US Open tennis championships
Former England manager Eriksson dies aged 76 after battle with cancer
The top five Tottenham players under 20 to watch out for this season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings