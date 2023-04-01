Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu
Reuters
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu (20) made her return to the practice court on Wednesday for the first time since she underwent wrist and ankle surgery in May.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Briton could be seen training with compatriot Kyle Edmund (28).

"August 2nd, the fun part. First time back on court," she wrote.

Since her fairy-tale run to the US Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2021, Raducanu has faced challenges with her form and fitness.

She missed the French Open and Wimbledon tournaments this year while she recovered from surgery and is unlikely to be fit for this year's US Open which begins on August 28th.

Raducanu was beaten in straight sets by American Coco Gauff (19) in the second round of the Australian Open in January and has not played a tournament since April.

Mentions
Raducanu EmmaEdmund KyleTennisUS Open (Tennis)US Open WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Fifth seed Garcia squeezes through at Wimbledon at the expense of Fernandez
Emma Raducanu says she sometimes wishes she had not won US Open in 2021
Sidelined Emma Raducanu loses British number one crown to Katie Boulter
Show more
Tennis
WTA roundup: Jennifer Brady returns with win in Washington
ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe advances in Washington, whilst Nakashima edges Vukic
Tennis Tracker: Svitolina overcomes Kasatkina in Washington, Thiem progresses at home
Defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta pulls out of ATP Toronto Masters
No handshake, no problem as Elina Svitolina downs Victoria Azarenka again
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Thiem through, Brady makes stunning return to tennis
Taylor Fritz downs Alexsandar Vukic to claim the sixth title of his career in Atlanta
Tennis Tracker: Bouzkova suffers upset in Prague, Kostyuk beats Andreescu in thriller
ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz cruises into Atlanta final, Wawrinka sees off Sonego in Umag
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol closes in on move to Manchester City, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |