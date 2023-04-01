Sidelined Emma Raducanu loses British number one crown to Katie Boulter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Sidelined Emma Raducanu loses British number one crown to Katie Boulter
Sidelined Emma Raducanu loses British number one crown to Katie Boulter
Raducanu has lost her British number one crown while recovering from surgery
Raducanu has lost her British number one crown while recovering from surgery
Profimedia
Katie Boulter (26) overtook Emma Raducanu (20) as Britain's number one women's player on Monday following her semi-final run in the Surbiton Trophy.

Boulter, who is set to play at the Nottingham Open this week, will take up the mantle for the first time in her career despite being beaten by Yanina Wickmayer in the final four.

"Naturally, I am very proud to join the women before me who have reached that historic spot," she said.

"However, my main goal remains on improving my ranking and continuing to work hard.

"It's going to be an exciting summer as we are all very close in the rankings."

Boulter is now ranked 126th in the world, two ahead of Raducanu and in front of fellow Brits Jodie Burrage (131), Katie Swan (134) and Harriet Dart (143).

The Leicestershire-born player's achievement comes at the expense of Raducanu, who soared to the top spot after her dramatic victory at the US Open in 2021.

She has since found success difficult to replicate having been hampered by injuries, contributing to a drop to a world ranking of 128.

Raducanu is currently idle on the WTA Tour after undergoing hand and ankle surgery, which kept her out of the French Open and will ensure she is absent from Wimbledon.

Mentions
TennisRaducanu EmmaBoulter Katie
Related Articles
Emma Raducanu out of French Open and Wimbledon after surgery on her wrists and ankle
Raducanu pulls out of Madrid before first round
Beatriz Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian player to reach WTA top 10
Updated
Show more
Tennis
The 2023 women's French Open in numbers: Swiatek fast becoming one of the greats
Record-breaker Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam firsts in focus following Paris triumph
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini beaten on return as grass-court season gets underway
Charismatic and controversial: Novak Djokovic, the undisputed king of tennis
Coach Ivanisevic warns record-breaking Djokovic has more Grand Slam wins in him
Another Grand Slam final lost, but Casper Ruud hopes he won respect at French Open
French Open toughest to win, making record in Paris all the more special, says Djokovic
Updated
Novak Djokovic claims record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title at French Open
Updated
Please take your seats: Empty stands at French Open disappoint again
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins third French Open and record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle leading the chase for Maddison, Saudi interest in Neymar
Novak Djokovic claims record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title at French Open
Al Ahly win African Champions League with draw at holders Wydad Casablanca
How much will Man City miss impact of quiet but deadly Ilkay Gundogan?