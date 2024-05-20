Tennis Tracker: Thiem wins French Open qualifier, Murray playing in Geneva

We're into the final days of French Open preparations. Some players including Andy Murray are spending it playing smaller tournaments such as Geneva and Strasbourg, while others are having to tackle the Roland Garros qualifiers, with Dominic Thiem fighting to play the Grand Slam one last time.

16:02 CET - In Strasbourg, Elina Svitolina (29) has progressed with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Diane Parry (21). Fellow high seeds Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) and Liudmila Samsonova (25) are also through.

14:20 CET - There is plenty of tennis on this week in the lead-up to the French Open, which starts on Sunday. Follow the action from elsewhere via the links below:

ATP: Geneva; Lyon

WTA: Strasbourg; Rabat

14:12 CET - Dominic Thiem's (30) quest to play at Roland Garros one last time is on the right track. The Austrian has moved to the second round of qualifying with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Italy's Franco Agamenone (31).

09:40 CET - The French Open is almost here, and the biggest story today will be the beginning of two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem's (30) quest to play at Roland Garros one last time. Having controversially being denied a wildcard, the Austrian will have to go through qualifiers and plays his first one today against world number 228 Franco Agamenone (31).

That clash will begin at 11:30 CET.

08:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!