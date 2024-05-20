Tennis Tracker: Thiem wins French Open qualifier, Murray playing in Geneva

16:02 CET - In Strasbourg, Elina Svitolina (29) has progressed with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Diane Parry (21). Fellow high seeds Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) and Liudmila Samsonova (25) are also through.
14:20 CET - There is plenty of tennis on this week in the lead-up to the French Open, which starts on Sunday. Follow the action from elsewhere via the links below:
WTA: Strasbourg; Rabat
14:12 CET - Dominic Thiem's (30) quest to play at Roland Garros one last time is on the right track. The Austrian has moved to the second round of qualifying with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Italy's Franco Agamenone (31).
09:40 CET - The French Open is almost here, and the biggest story today will be the beginning of two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem's (30) quest to play at Roland Garros one last time. Having controversially being denied a wildcard, the Austrian will have to go through qualifiers and plays his first one today against world number 228 Franco Agamenone (31).
That clash will begin at 11:30 CET.
08:15 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!