Marketa Vondrousova books French Open quarter-final clash with Iga Swiatek

Marketa Vondrousova books French Open quarter-final clash with Iga Swiatek

Vondrousova celebrates her win
Vondrousova celebrates her winAFP
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) halted the run of Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic (23) 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday to set up a French Open quarter-final against tournament favourite Iga Swiatek.

Fifth seed Vondrousova, a runner-up at Roland Garros in 2019, fought her way back from a slow start against the 125th-ranked Danilovic and won 11 of the final 13 games.

The Czech has lost all three previous meetings with world number one Swiatek, who is aiming to become the first woman to win three straight French Open titles since Justin Henin did so between 2005-07.

Swiatek dropped just three games to Vondrousova in their 2020 Roland Garros encounter in the opening round, as the Pole went on to lift the first of her four Grand Slam trophies.

