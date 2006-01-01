Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. Hometown hero Jessica Pegula looks to upset Aryna Sabalenka in US Open final

Hometown hero Jessica Pegula looks to upset Aryna Sabalenka in US Open final

Pegula is targeting a maiden Grand Slam title
Pegula is targeting a maiden Grand Slam titleMike Frey / Imagn Images
American Jessica Pegula (30) will hope her excellent run of form and the backing of the boisterous home crowd can lift her to an upset win over hard-hitting Aryna Sabalenka (26) in the US Open women's final on Saturday.

Pegula is one of the best players on the WTA Tour to have never won a major and the Buffalo, New York native's run to the final is all the more impressive given the injury setbacks she suffered earlier this year.

"If you would have told me at the beginning of the year I'd be in the finals of the US Open, I would have laughed so hard because that was where my head was. I was not thinking that I would be here," she told reporters.

"So to be able to overcome all those challenges and have a chance at the title on Saturday ... in my home country, in my home slam. It's perfect, really."

Standing in her way is the reigning two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka, whose thunderous serve and punishing groundstrokes have overwhelmed her opponents at Flushing Meadows this year.

The second-seeded Belarusian is looking for redemption after letting last year's US Open final slip away to American Coco Gauff after winning the first set.

"Last year it was very tough experience, very tough lesson," she said.

"I wasn't ready. Then I got emotional. Then I just couldn't handle the crowd."

Recent head-to-head meetings
Recent head-to-head meetingsFlashscore

Sabalenka has won five of the pair's seven career meetings, most recently a straight-sets victory at the Cincinnati Open final, and said she expects another tough fight on Saturday.

"We had a lot of great battles in the past, really difficult, tight matches," she said.

"She's playing really incredible tennis. We played recently in Cincinnati and it was a really tough match. Even though I closed the match in two sets, still it wasn't that easy.

"She's playing her best tennis, I would say, and feels like she's back on track.

"Cannot wait to play against her."

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesAryna SabalenkaJessica PegulaUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Aryna Sabalenka using heartbreak as fuel in long wait for US Open glory
Jessica Pegula stages sensational fightback against Muchova to earn place in US Open final
Aryna Sabalenka survives Emma Navarro test to reach US Open final
Show more
Tennis
Frances Tiafoe admits his 'body shut down' during US Open heartbreak
Taylor Fritz stages comeback over Frances Tiafoe to seal spot in US Open final
Jannik Sinner plays down wrist injury ahead of maiden US Open final
Sinner becomes first Italian man to reach US Open final after downing Draper
Updated
Ostapenko and Kichenok win US Open women's doubles title in straight sets
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Fritz books final date with Sinner after five-set victory over Tiafoe
US men ready to end years of frustration with All-American semi-final battle
Adrenaline from cheering crowd sparked fightback in US Open semi, says Jessica Pegula
Back from injury, Karolina Muchova takes positives from inspired US Open run
Most Read
De Bruyne bemoans money mattering more to FIFA than player welfare
Ostapenko and Kichenok win US Open women's doubles title in straight sets
Frances Tiafoe admits his 'body shut down' during US Open heartbreak
Interim England manager Carsley rules out Greenwood selection

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings