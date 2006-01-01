Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open WTA - Singles
  4. 'I deserve to be on this stage', says Navarro after beating Gauff

'I deserve to be on this stage', says Navarro after beating Gauff

Emma Navarro punches the air during the match
Emma Navarro punches the air during the matchMike Frey - USA TODAY Sports
Emma Navarro (23) said on Sunday she has sometimes felt overwhelmed on the big stage but the American was in her comfort zone on her first US Open appearance at the cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday as she beat defending champion Coco Gauff (20) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Navarro, seeded 13th, had never previously advanced past the first round at Flushing Meadows but her stunning win over compatriot Gauff has landed her a spot in the quarter-finals against Spain's Paula Badosa.

"I've been out on big courts before where I just felt totally overwhelmed and almost like it's an out-of-body experience, but I didn't feel like that today," Wimbledon quarter-finalist Navarro told reporters.

"I felt comfortable from the time I stepped out onto the court, which I was a little bit surprised about. I kind of had prepared myself for the worst just in terms of feeling overwhelmed and nervous.

"It's a pretty crazy court. The energy in New York is unmatched, just really (an) amazing experience."

While Gauff served poorly and made several errors, Navarro's aggressive style and superior court coverage often put the champion on the back foot.

Navarro, who constantly attacked Gauff's second serve, said she is making a conscious effort to play proactively against the top players - a strategy that has helped her rise up to a career-high number 12 in the world.

"I think I'm totally different, definitely, as a player. I play more aggressive, every part of my game has improved. Also I just play with more confidence and more belief," Navarro said, adding that she now makes better decisions on court.

"Partially because the players I'm playing against, they'll shut it down if I don't make that more confident, aggressive choice. Also just because I think I have more belief in myself to be able to actually execute those types of shots.

"I think I believe that I can play tennis with the best players in the world. I deserve to be on this stage, I belong in these rounds of Grand Slams and I can make deep runs."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisUS Open WTA - SinglesEmma NavarroCoco GauffPaula BadosaUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Champion Gauff knocked out of US Open by Navarro after serving horror show
'Thought I was going to die', says Badosa after humid US Open win over Wang
'Maybe I should quit': Badosa says she nearly retired amid injury woes
Show more
Tennis
Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open
Giant-killer Popyrin rues opportunity lost after US Open exit to Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe battles past Alexei Popyrin into US Open quarter-finals
Updated
'Too many free points': Gauff rues poor service game in US Open loss to Navarro
Grigor Dimitrov outlasts Andrey Rublev to punch US Open quarter-final ticket
Updated
Taylor Fritz outguns eighth seed Casper Ruud to reach US Open quarters
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Zheng sees off Vekic in three sets, Tiafoe and Sabalenka into second week
Most Read
FlashFocus: Paulo Dybala and the big rejection - joy for the fans, pain for Roma
Football Tracker: Real Madrid & PSG notch wins, Juventus & Roma play out draw
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Arsenal's Rice expresses shock at 'harsh' red card in Brighton draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings