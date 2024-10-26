Advertisement
  4. Draper beats Musetti to reach Vienna final and seal career-high ranking

AFP
Jack Draper reacts during his match with Lorenzo Musetti
Jack Draper reacts during his match with Lorenzo MusettiEva Manhart / APA / AFP
Britain's Jack Draper (22) defeated Lorenzo Musetti (22) of Italy in straight sets to reach the Vienna ATP final on Saturday, ensuring a rise to a career-high in the world rankings.

Draper claimed a 6-2, 6-4 win in one hour and 49 minutes and will tackle Karen Khachanov of Russia for the title.

"I thought the first set was a really high level from my side," said 22-year-old Draper.

"Lorenzo is a really tough competitor. He's had an incredible season. The second set was really up and down. There were some long points and definitely some nerves and difficult moments, but I'm really proud of the way I kept fighting."

Draper, a US Open semi-finalist last month, will rise three spots to a career-best 15 in the rankings following his run in the Austrian capital.

