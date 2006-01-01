Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Washington WTA - Singles
  4. Paula Badosa triumphs in Washington to claim first title in two years

Paula Badosa triumphs in Washington to claim first title in two years

Badosa is finally a champion again
Badosa is finally a champion againReuters
Former world number two Paula Badosa (26) said she felt like a top athlete again after putting her injury woes behind her to claim a first title in more than two years at the Washington Open.

Badosa reached her career-high ranking in 2022, a few months after capturing a title in Sydney, but the 26-year-old Spaniard drifted from the spotlight after a string of issues including a back injury that proved hard to overcome.

After making her return to the tour in January following a lengthy break, doctors advised her against playing on hardcourts or risk further problems in her career.

However, she continued to battle through and on Sunday was rewarded with a fourth title after a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Czech Marie Bouzkova at the WTA 500 hard-court event in the US capital.

"One year ago I was on the couch, so it's a big difference now. I'm an athlete again... winning a title after two years," Badosa told reporters.

"I've played four finals and won the four of them. That's what I had on my mind today in the third set. I'm like 'Paula, you're capable of doing this in another final'.

"I think now I'm in a really good place."

Badosa's run in Washington DC included wins over former Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin and leaves her in good form ahead of the US Open, starting on August 26.

"I felt before I was at a pretty high level because I'm playing against the best players and I'm close," said Badosa, who climbed to number 40 in the world on Monday.

"I think I'm on my way. I don't want to say I'm back because I don't know. I want to test myself a bit more."

Mentions
TennisWashington WTA - SinglesBadosa PaulaBouzkova Marie
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Errani & Paolini win doubles gold after Djokovic seals historic victory
Victoria Azarenka to face Aryna Sabalenka in WTA Washington quarter-finals
Top seeds Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka tested in Washington wins
Show more
Tennis
Sebastian Korda becomes Washington champion like his father in 'most special moment' of career
Italy's Errani and Paolini win Olympic gold in women's doubles
Updated
Djokovic hails Olympic gold as his greatest sporting achievement
Serbia's Djokovic fights off Alcaraz in classic to finally win Olympic gold
Updated
Medal caps golden career for Novak Djokovic the tennis title collector
Novak Djokovic steeled for last chance for gold in blockbuster final
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Croatia's Vekic calls silver medal 'incredible' after series of mishaps before Olympics
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold
Serbia's Djokovic fights off Alcaraz in classic to finally win Olympic gold
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher agrees to Atleti move, Xavi Simons returns to RB Leipzig
Tennis Tracker: Errani & Paolini win doubles gold after Djokovic seals historic victory

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings