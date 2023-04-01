Andy Murray feeling his best since surgery as he gears up for Wimbledon

Murray celebrates after winning his second round match against France's Hugo Grenier
Murray celebrates after winning his second round match against France's Hugo Grenier
Reuters
Andy Murray (36) is in the best shape since his hip surgery as the former world number one prepares for a run at Wimbledon, he said after cruising into the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season in the past to focus on the grasscourt swing.

The Scot won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown last month but suffered early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux before pulling out of the French Open.

"In terms of physically how I have been, the last six to nine months have been really good and that has been the best I have felt since my surgery, that is really positive," Murray said he said after beating Hugo Grenier 6-3 7-5.

"I am getting lots of matches in. I always feel really comfortable on the grass courts, so the next few weeks will be a good test for me."

Murray said it is difficult to assess his current playing level, adding that competing against top-ranked players allows him to expose certain aspects of his game more effectively.

"It is really hard to say if I'm playing my best level overall," Murray added.

"I don't know because I mean absolutely no disrespect to the players I am playing against, I am aware they are very good players, but when you're playing against guys who are in the top 10 in the world they are able to expose certain things in your game a little bit more as well."

Murray added that he is giving his best as he bids to be seeded by the time of the grasscourt Grand Slam, which runs from July 3-16.

"I am doing my best to give myself the best preparation I can for Wimbledon," he said.

Murray will play Swiss eighth-seed Dominic Stricker later on Friday before returning to the Queen's Club Championships on June 19.

