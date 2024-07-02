Andy Murray pulls out of Wimbledon singles, set to play doubles with brother

Updated
Andy Murray has played his last Wimbledon singles tournament
Andy Murray has played his last Wimbledon singles tournamentReuters
Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray (37) pulled out of the singles competition but will play doubles alongside his brother Jamie in what will be his farewell appearance at the Grand Slam, his management team said on Tuesday.

Murray, who underwent surgery recently to remove a spinal cyst which was compressing his nerves and made him lose control and power in his right leg, decided that his recovery was not sufficient for the demands of singles competition.

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," Murray's team said.

"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time."

Murray was due to face Czech Tomas Machac on Centre Court in singles on Tuesday, having informed the All England Club that he would take as long as possible to make a decision.

"Andy - we're sorry to hear you won't be playing singles this year," Wimbledon said on social media.

"But we are so looking forward to seeing you compete in the doubles and celebrating all the memories you have given us."

Murray, who in 2013 ended a 77-year wait for a British men's singles champion at Wimbledon and won the trophy again in 2016, had previously said that he was unlikely to continue his career beyond this year and could bow out at the Olympics in Paris.

The tennis competition at the Olympics begins on July 27th.

Following a victory over Alexei Popyrin at the Queen's Club Championships in his 1,000th tour-level singles match, Murray withdrew due to the injury while trailing 4-1 in the first set of his second-round match against Jordan Thompson.

The issue had flared up following Murray's participation in the French Open and Stuttgart before Queen's, leaving the former world number one in a race to be fit for Wimbledon, where he has captured two of his three Grand Slam titles.

Murray had revived his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019 but has struggled to make the latter stages of the leading tournaments and had to deal with an ankle injury sustained at the Miami Open in March.

He was replaced in the Wimbledon draw by experienced Belgian David Goffin.

