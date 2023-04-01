Big-serving German Zverev powers past qualifier Brouwer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Big-serving German Zverev powers past qualifier Brouwer
Big-serving German Zverev powers past qualifier Brouwer
Updated
Alexander Zverev powers a forehand back on court
Alexander Zverev powers a forehand back on court
Profimedia
Germany's Alexander Zverev (26) fired 20 aces past Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer (27) to move into the Wimbledon second round with a hard-earned 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 win on Thursday.

The 19th seed did not have an easy tournament start against the world number 153, whose own first serve percentage matched that of Zverev, and with the German getting just two break opportunities in total in the first two sets.

He next plays another lower-ranked player in Japan's world number 116 Yosuke Watanuki with little time to rest as the schedule has been reworked following all the rain delays.

"He was a very tough opponent and the rain was a very tough opponent," said Zverev, whose match was one of the last first- round clashes to finish. "I'm just happy to be back at Wimbledon."

He missed the tournament last year following his ankle injury at the French Open.

"I missed it last year with a bad injury so just to be on this court I'm happy to be here with 10,000 people. I know Wimbledon is the most historic tennis tournament in the world and maybe the most historic sporting event in the world.

"I play again tomorrow and the day after, well if I win of course. It's going to be a tough few days with back-to-back matches and it is never easy physically - I'm just happy to be playing tennis now," Zverev said.

He did snatch a break at 3-3 in the first set before serving it out and both players held serve until left-hander Brouwer carved out two set points at 6-5.

Zverev, a former world number two looking to hit top form again after an ankle injury derailed his 2022 season, saved them both to force a tiebreak, winning it with another booming ace.

Both players comfortably held serve in the third to take it to another tiebreak and Zverev fired down his 20th ace to seal victory on his third match point.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesZverev AlexanderBrouwer GijsWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Matteo Berrettini fells compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in lengthy Italian job
Stan Wawrinka rolls back years to set up Djokovic clash
Updated
Show more
Tennis
Andrey Rublev downs fellow Russian Karatsev to reach third round
Updated
Protesters should work with sport - Wimbledon panellists
Battling Elina Svitolina knocks out Elise Mertens to continue fine form
Brooksby accepts provisional suspension but denies 'whereabouts' violation
Updated
Tsitsipas insists toilet break feud with Murray has been 'forgotten'
Daria Kasatkina concerned about potential Saudi investment in WTA tournaments
Tennis Tracker: Azarenka into third round as Zverev battles past qualifier Brouwer
Experienced Petra Kvitova beats Jasmine Paolini in three sets
Sublime Sinner downs Schwartzman to break Argentine hearts again
Updated
Novak Djokovic wins 350th Grand Slam match after being pushed hard by Jordan Thompson
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, Guler joins Real
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Mason Mount completes £60million Manchester United move from Chelsea
England into Euro U21 final after breezing past Israel