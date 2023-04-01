'Every year feels like the first' at 'amazing' Wimbledon for Novak Djokovic

Djokovic warmed up for Wimbledon at Hurlingham
Djokovic warmed up for Wimbledon at Hurlingham
Profimedia
Looking ahead to Wimbledon after playing his first grass-court match of the season at Hurlingham, Novak Djokovic (36) says that every year feels like the first there, such is the excitement of playing it.

As he did last year, Djokovic warmed up for the Grand Slam by playing in the Hurlingham Tennis Classic, beating Frances Tiafoe in a deciding tiebreak at the end of a tight match. 

At the end of the game, with Flashscore in attendance, he gave an on-court interview, praising his American opponent. 

"It's always fun playing with Frances, we get on pretty well, and he just got into the top 10 so congratulations to that," he said.

Djokovic serving against Tiafoe at Hurlingham
Flashscore

"He's got great success ahead of him, many years, probably more than I have in my shoes at the moment. 

"Obviously Wimbledon's around the corner so I try to get some match play, and it's a beautiful club here."

He's won Wimbledon seven times and has been playing there for well over a decade, but says doing so is just as special now as it was his first time, all the way back in 2005.

A taste of the action at Hurlingham
Flashscore

"Wimbledon is the most traditional, historical tournament in the world," said the reigning champion.

"I'm sure I'm not the only player that dreamed of winning it, and it's a favourite tournament for so many players around the world. It has nurtured its traditions for so many years.

"I had the privilege to go out on the fresh grass (on Centre Court this morning), get a 45-minute hit, feel the court, and yeah, it's amazing, as good as it can be. It's the best court in the world, probably the most special, the most well-known tennis stadium in the world."

"Every year feels like the first time at Wimbledon. It breeds history and all the greats that have paved the way for us, so it's hopefully going to be another great year for all of us."

