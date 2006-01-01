Hard-court specialist Medvedev gunning for grass breakthrough at Wimbledon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Hard-court specialist Medvedev gunning for grass breakthrough at Wimbledon

Hard-court specialist Medvedev gunning for grass breakthrough at Wimbledon

Medvedev struggles when not on his favoured hard-court surface
Medvedev struggles when not on his favoured hard-court surfaceReuters
Daniil Medvedev (28) is aiming for another deep run at Wimbledon next month but the Russian is unlikely to get his hands on the trophy as his grass-court game lacks the variety to unsettle the best players on the surface, tennis analyst Patrick McEnroe said.

The former world number one and self-proclaimed "hard-court specialist" reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year for his best result at the All England Club where he was dispatched in straight sets by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

"I think quarters, semis for him are what I would expect," McEnroe, a former player and current ESPN broadcaster, told reporters on a call.

"He's a good grass-court player. In my view, he's not a great grass-court player. By the way, there are very few great grass-court players."

Those select players are also the top three in the world - number one Jannik Sinner, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic, and defending champion Alcaraz, McEnroe said.

What they possess that the likes of Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz lack is the dynamic shotmaking and speed that can keep opponents off balance.

"I think Medvedev doesn't have enough variety in his game," McEnroe said.

"(Sinner) has added a little more variety - the ability to chip, the ability to come forward, play the dropshot, play with a little more finesse."

Medvedev, ranked number five in the world, had a hot start to the year, reaching the Australian Open and Indian Wells finals, as well as the semis in Miami, all hard-court tournaments.

But he has cooled off recently, falling in the fourth round of the French Open and losing on the grass courts at the Halle Open to world number 33 Zhang Zhizhen in last 16.

"Hard courts is still his best surface. I put him as a guy that can win the US Open or Australia," McEnroe said.

"He'll be solid, but if you remember last year, he just got absolutely destroyed in that semi-final match," he said of Medvedev's 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 drubbing by Alcaraz.

"I just think for him to go up against one of those two guys, or if Novak were healthy, that's a match he can't win on grass if those guys are at their best."

Three-time Wimbledon champion and ESPN broadcaster Chris Evert concurred.

"I think quarter-finalist," she said.

"This all depends on the draw, who matches up well to whom. But I wouldn't put him in the top four or five right now."

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesMedvedev DaniilWimbledon 2024
Related Articles
Alcaraz ready for Grand Slam defence at Wimbledon after surging into elite group
Sinner comes in hot to Wimbledon with grass-court title and number one ranking
Wimbledon 2024: All you need to know about the marquee event in tennis
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Grass-court semis taking place as players learn their Wimbledon draws
Former champions Rybakina and Vondrousova eye Wimbledon repeats but injuries a concern
Wimbledon the final frontier for clay-court queen Swiatek to conquer
Sabalenka looks to finally win first grass-court title of career at Wimbledon
Wozniacki retires hurt after fall as Badosa is knocked out at Bad Homburg
Paolini beats Boulter to reach semi-finals in Eastbourne as Fritz fires into final four
Updated
Expect the unexpected as Coco Gauff gets ready to conquer Wimbledon
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Manchester United nearing Zirkzee deal
EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as contenders emerge in Germany
EURO 2024 Team of the Group Stage: Musiala and Spain's midfield duo the standout players
Analysing the key defensive statistics from the group stage of EURO 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings