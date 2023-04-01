Holger Rune sails through after rain-delayed win against wildcard George Loffhagen

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Holger Rune sails through after rain-delayed win against wildcard George Loffhagen
Holger Rune sails through after rain-delayed win against wildcard George Loffhagen
Holger Rune salutes the crowd after his victory
Holger Rune salutes the crowd after his victory
Reuters
Holger Rune (20) sailed through to the second round of Wimbledon for the first time with a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-2 victory over British wildcard George Loffhagen (22) in a rain-delayed match on Wednesday.

The sixth seed became the first Dane to win a match at the All England Club since Kenneth Carlsen in 2004 when he completed victory in a clash that began on Tuesday morning but was suspended because of the weather.

Tuesday's first set was closely fought, with Loffhagen cheered on by a supportive home crowd and showing much more skilful play than his world ranking of 371 would suggest, having climbed from 981st at the end of 2022.

However, Rune's precision and accuracy secured him the first set on a tiebreak before the match was suspended.

After play resumed the next day on Court Three, the Dane saved three break points in the first game of the second set, broke Loffhagen in the next game and held serve to race into a 3-0 lead.

The Briton did get on the scoreboard and clawed some games back with the help of five aces, but Rune was too good, bringing up three set points with a backhand volley and converting straight away.

Loffhagen, who worked in a London pub on a break from the sport before rejoining the men's Tour last year, could not halt Rune's momentum in the third set, netting to surrender a break in the first game.

George Loffhagen in action at Wimbledon
Reuters

As the evening drew in, Loffhagen was broken once more and sent a backhand into the net to hand the match to Rune who will face Italy's Matteo Arnaldi or Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round.

"It means a lot... it's cool to come back with good memories, (and I) hope to bring better memories than last year," Rune, who lost in the first round in 2022, said in an on-court interview.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesLoffhagen GeorgeRune HolgerWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Djokovic to face Cachin in Wimbledon opener, Rybakina up against Rogers
Grigor Dimitrov not worried about safety despite Just Stop Oil protests
Frances Tiafoe sees off Yibing Wu to march into Wimbledon second round
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic wins 350th Grand Slam match after being pushed hard by Jordan Thompson
Retiring Anett Kontaveit keeps Wimbledon hopes alive with opening win
Superb Iga Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round
Updated
Marta Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Maria Sakkari with comeback win
Updated
Dannil Medvedev's class overcomes young Briton Arthur Fery at Wimbledon
Updated
Daria Kasatkina speeds through to Wimbledon's third round after defeating Jodie Burrage
Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon
Updated
Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Thompson, Tsitsipas wins epic against Thiem
Ons Jabeur says it's now or never for Saudi Arabia to invest in tennis
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United announce Mount, Di Maria joins Benfica
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic battles past Thompson, Tsitsipas wins epic against Thiem