Frances Tiafoe sees off Yibing Wu to march into Wimbledon second round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon ATP - Singles
  4. Frances Tiafoe sees off Yibing Wu to march into Wimbledon second round
Frances Tiafoe sees off Yibing Wu to march into Wimbledon second round
Frances Tiafoe battled both the weather and Wu to make it through to the second round
Frances Tiafoe battled both the weather and Wu to make it through to the second round
Reuters
American world number 10 Frances Tiafoe (25) kicked off his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title by sealing a 7-6(4) 6-3 6-4 victory over Chinese debutant Yibing Wu (26) in a rain-interrupted first round clash at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Tiafoe, seeking to become the first American man to win the trophy since Pete Sampras bagged his seventh title at the major in 2000, recovered after dropping his serve early in the first set to level at 2-2 before rain halted play.

"It was tough but... it's Wimbledon, you've got to expect stuff like that. I'm happy to get the win and hope you guys enjoyed it," said Tiafoe.

The players returned but were back inside two games later and when play resumed again, it was Tiafoe who took charge of the tight opening set in the tiebreak and closed it out with a powerful serve.

"I love playing on grass and I have high hopes here for Wimbledon," added Tiafoe, who warmed up by winning the Stuttgart grass court title.

"I definitely didn't come along for a vacation. I want to do real damage here and hopefully be here two Sundays from now."

Wu, making his Wimbledon debut and his fourth appearance at a Grand Slam, took a medical timeout early in the second set and had his pulse checked but resumed following a lengthy off-court evaluation.

Yibing Wu was on debut at Wimbledon
Reuters

The world number 62 did not seem too badly affected by the unspecified issue but Tiafoe shifted gears to double his lead in the match and after freely trading breaks in the third, closed out the victory with a solid service game.

"Obviously, he's a high quality player. It's tough, he wasn't feeling well. With that and all the rain delays there was a lot of waiting," Tiafoe said.

"I'm a really relaxed guy but I do like finishing a tennis match. I was happy how I handled it."

The 10th seed, who reached the fourth round last year, meets Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker (20) in the next round.

Last year's quarter-finalist Taylor Fritz (25) also booked a spot in the second round and a clash with Mikael Ymer (24) after a 6-4 2-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 win over Yannick Hanfmann (31).

That match was suspended on Monday due to darkness and could not resume on a rainy Tuesday with Fritz up 3-2 in the decider.

The world number nine, along with Tiafoe, is now looking to become the first American men's Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon ATP - SinglesTiafoe FrancesWu YibingFritz TaylorHanfmann YannickPopyrin AlexeiStricker DominicYmer MikaelWimbledon 2023
Related Articles
Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz lead American men's charge at Wimbledon
Former finalist Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist inury
Nick Kyrgios tempers Wimbledon expectations with fitness still big concern
Show more
Tennis
Grigor Dimitrov not worried about safety despite Just Stop Oil protests
Superb Iga Swiatek surges into Wimbledon third round
Updated
Marta Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Maria Sakkari with comeback win
Updated
Dannil Medvedev's class overcomes young Briton Arthur Fery at Wimbledon
Updated
Daria Kasatkina speeds through to Wimbledon's third round after defeating Jodie Burrage
Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon
Updated
Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson as Wimbledon organisers pray for sun
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek into third round as Djokovic takes on Thompson
Ons Jabeur says it's now or never for Saudi Arabia to invest in tennis
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka races through to second round at Wimbledon
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: , Manchester United announce Mount, Arsenal close in on Rice deal
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Elena Rybakina says Roger Federer made her nervous, Carlos Alcaraz left jealous
Roger Federer wows Centre Court as Wimbledon pays tribute to tennis legend