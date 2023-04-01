Former finalist Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist inury

Nick Kyrgios was beaten by Novak Djokovic in last year's final
Reuters
Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios (28) has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the grass court grand slam on Monday.

"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," he wrote on Instagram.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

"During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon."

Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year and lost in his comeback match after a five-month layoff against China's Wu Yibing (23) in the Stuttgart Open first round last month.

He missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car.

Kyrgios also withdrew from events in Halle and Mallorca.

