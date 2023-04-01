Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz lead American men's charge at Wimbledon

Tiafoe will lead the Americans at Wimbledon
Profimedia
American hopes of ending a men's Grand Slam title drought stretching back two decades will fall on the shoulders of big-serving Taylor Fritz (25) and the dynamic Frances Tiafoe (25) at Wimbledon next week.

For the first time since 2012, the U.S. has two players in the ATP top 10 in Fritz and Tiafoe and the nation that produced Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors is pinning its hopes of a return to tennis glory on them.

Fritz, ranked ninth, has been seen as the most promising of the new batch of young guns since he defeated Rafael Nadal to win Indian Wells in 2022 and will look to build on his quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon last year.

"Taylor is a confident kid. He's worked really hard on his movement and fitness, which is the reason to me he's in the top 10," McEnroe told reporters.

"He hits a great ball. I don't think he's actually that comfortable on grass."

Fritz reached the quarters of Wimbledon last year
Profimedia

The electrifying Tiafoe comes into the tournament with a ton of momentum after he won his first grasscourt title at Stuttgart earlier this month to rise to world number 10.

That made Tiafoe and Fritz the first American duo in the top 10 since Mardy Fish and John Isner in May 2012.

McEnroe said that each player has their strengths.

"I think Tiafoe is a better volleyer and more skilled at net, athletically better. That would help him on the grass," McEnroe said.

"Taylor hits a better ball and is a bigger guy. His serve is probably a little bit more dependable."

Tiafoe is the son of immigrants from war-torn Sierra Leone and was introduced to the sport at a tennis centre where his father worked as a custodian.

Tiafoe recently clinched the Stuttgart title on grass
Reuters

His unlikely rise, highlighted by a run to the U.S. Open semis last year, has boosted his popularity around the world.

"There is a much bigger picture for him, and that was to be a role model to kids, to the Black community," said former world number one Chris Evert.

"He sees a bigger picture for himself... I have a lot of respect for him. I have high hopes that he will one day win a slam."

Fritz and Tiafoe are not the only Americans dreaming of becoming the first U.S. men's major champion since Andy Roddick won the U.S. Open in 2003 and the first to triumph at Wimbledon since Sampras in 2000.

U.S. fans should also keep an eye on Sebastian Korda (22) and Tommy Paul (26) when the third major of the year gets underway, McEnroe said, while also urging patience.

Korda could be a dark horse at Wimbledon
Profimedia

"There's going to be guys soon, Americans, that are going to make the breakthrough within a year or two hopefully," he said.

"That's going to be big."

'Every year feels like the first' at 'amazing' Wimbledon for Novak Djokovic
Poland's Kamil Majchrzak receives 13-month ban after failing drug test
Norrie feeling better going into Wimbledon than he did ahead of last year's semi-final run
Feliciano Lopez's 26-year career ends in Mallorca with defeat to Yannick Hanfmann
Security plans for Wimbledon enhanced following spate of protests, organisers say
Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback after retiring in 2020
Perennial British hope Andy Murray remains a dangerous floater at Wimbledon
Inside the Rafael Nadal Academy: A hotbed for tennis talent in Mallorca
Coco Gauff hopes to turn happy Wimbledon memories into maiden major crown
John McEnroe warns tennis against pursuing Saudi investment, calls PGA 'total hypocrites'
