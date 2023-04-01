Norrie feeling better going into Wimbledon than he did ahead of last year's semi-final run

Cameron Norrie (27) enjoyed an excellent Wimbledon last year, reaching the semi-finals, and he told Flashscore at Hurlingham that he's feeling even better going into this year's tournament than he did ahead of the 2022 edition.

Norrie, the British number one, has played five grass-court matches thus far this year, winning twice at Queen's before losing to Sebastian Korda (25) and beating both Frances Tiafoe (25) and Laslo Djere (28) at Hurlingham.

When asked by Flashscore shortly after his win over Djere how he was feeling ahead of Wimbledon compared to last year, he stated that he's playing better now than he was then.

"I would say I'm hitting the ball better than I was this time last year going in," he said. "That's always nice, although it doesn't mean a lot, you know."

"I've had kind of a similar preparation to last year - I think I had three matches at Queen's and two in Eastbourne before last year's run.

"So I think I'm exactly where I need to be."

Norrie came into the summer on the back of a somewhat disappointing clay-court season in which he won just six of his 11 matches, failing to get beyond a third round.

In terms of both fitness and mindset though, he feels that he's put those struggles behind him now.

"All the preparation with my team has been great in the last few weeks," he added. "And I definitely feel like I turned a corner, mentally and physically from the clay.

"So yeah, I'm excited and I'm ready to go."

Andy Murray is the other player that the home crowd will be hoping can give them something to cheer at Wimbledon, and Norrie could meet him as soon as the first round, given that the Scot is unseeded.

While he'd like to play the two-time champion, he says that it would be a difficult draw for him.

"It would be nice to share the court with him there... (but) I think he's definitely a big threat for one of the first-round match-ups."