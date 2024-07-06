Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed doubles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon Mixed Doubles
  4. Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed doubles

Murray's Wimbledon career over as Raducanu pulls out of mixed doubles

Updated
Andy Murray has brought down the curtain on his Wimbledon career
Andy Murray has brought down the curtain on his Wimbledon careerAFP
Emma Raducanu (21) withdrew from the Wimbledon mixed doubles on Saturday due to stiffness in her wrist, with the withdrawal ensuring partner Andy Murray (37) will not get another chance to feature on court in his farewell at the Grand Slam.

The dream pairing of the only British players to have won Grand Slam singles titles since 1977 came about after Murray pulled out from the men's competition before his match with Tomas Machac due to a back issue in the build-up to the major.

Murray had already been given a star-studded emotional farewell at the venue of his two Wimbledon triumphs on Thursday after the 37-year-old and his brother Jamie were beaten in the opening round of the men's doubles by Australians Rinky Hijikata and John Peers.

Three-times major winner Murray, who had hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019, has said he is unlikely to continue his career beyond this year and could bow out at the Paris Olympics.

But the mixed competition was to have been a final tilt at glory on the grass. They were set to play Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo later on Court One.

"Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist," Raducanu, who is into the singles fourth round, said via the social media account of Britain's Lawn Tennis Association.

"So therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight.

"I'm disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care."

Raducanu needed a wildcard invite from organisers to even compete at the grass-court major as the 21-year-old's ranking has plummeted to 135th after an injury-plagued 2023.

The former US Open champion beat Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3 in the third round to set up a clash with New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun.

Mentions
TennisRaducanu EmmaMurray AndyWimbledon Mixed Doubles
Related Articles
Emma Raducanu relishing British dream team partnership with Andy Murray
Tearful Andy Murray suffers losing start to Wimbledon farewell
Swiatek to face Kenin in tough Wimbledon opener, Alcaraz drawn against qualifier Lajal
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Djokovic looking to make Wimbledon R16, Jabeur facing Svitolina
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Gauff ends British qualifier Kartal's run to reach last 16 at Wimbledon
Updated
Jannik Sinner flattens Miomir Kecmanovic to reach Wimbledon fourth round
Unshakeable belief helped weather Tiafoe storm, says Alcaraz after five-set thriller
On fire Raducanu dumps out Sakkari in straight sets to reach Wimbledon last 16
Wimbledon joy for injury-plagued Badosa after shock win against Kasatkina
Carlos Alcaraz survives thrilling five-setter against inspired Frances Tiafoe
Updated
Italian Jasmine Paolini breaks new ground with run to Wimbledon fourth round
Updated
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: France join Spain in semi-finals after beating Portugal on penalties
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton sign Wieffer, Kilman makes move to West Ham
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Bernardeschi in the box: Spain and Germany too close to call, don't sleep on Turkey

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings