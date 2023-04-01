Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina fights off Alize Cornet to advance

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon WTA - Singles
  4. Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina fights off Alize Cornet to advance
Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina fights off Alize Cornet to advance
Elena Rybakina applauds the crowd on Centre Court after her victory
Elena Rybakina applauds the crowd on Centre Court after her victory
Reuters
Defending champion Elena Rybakina (24) booked her place in the Wimbledon third round but only after surviving a torrid second set against experienced Frenchwoman Alize Cornet (33), who needed a medical timeout after slipping late in Thursday's contest.

On paper the 6-2, 7-6 win looked comfortable enough but it was far from straightforward as Rybakina's power game malfunctioned badly after she had looked on course for a quick finish.

The Moscow-born Kazakh slammed winners all over Centre Court in a one-sided opening set and appeared to be racing towards victory against her opponent.

But Rybakina's game went from red hot to decidedly lukewarm as the wily Cornet, playing in her 66th successive Grand Slam tournament, used her experience to dig in.

As the errors flowed off Rybakina's racket she was locked in a tense game at 5-5 in which Cornet had five break points before slipping awkwardly on the baseline and needing lengthy treatment before eventually carrying on.

Rybakina then held serve on her 10th game point but was still looking edgy as she was dragged into a tiebreak.

Eventually the third seed got the job done but it was far from convincing in the end.

She will next face wildcard Katie Boulter (26), Britain's last remaining player in the women's draw.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisRybakina ElenaCornet AlizeBoulter KatieWimbledon 2023Wimbledon WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Wimbledon women's key points: Swiatek searches for grass court formula and Russians return
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play twice on third day of Wimbledon
Show more
Tennis
Top players get better treatment at Wimbledon, says Alize Cornet after second round exit
Resurgent Sofia Kenin proud to prove critics wrong with Wimbledon run
Fourth seed Jessica Pegula races to second-round victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa
Britain's Liam Broady finally gets his Wimbledon moment after shocking Casper Ruud
American Frances Tiafoe rides pinpoint serve into third round over Dominic Stricker
Fifth seed Garcia squeezes through at Wimbledon at the expense of Fernandez
British wildcard Liam Broady stuns fourth seed Casper Ruud in five sets
Andrey Rublev downs fellow Russian Karatsev to reach third round
Updated
Big-serving German Zverev powers past qualifier Brouwer
Updated
Matteo Berrettini fells compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in lengthy Italian job
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, Guler joins Real
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Murray all square in third set, Pegula flies past Busca
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Five-star Spain hammer Ukraine to set up Euro U21 final against England