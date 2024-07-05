Italian Jasmine Paolini breaks new ground with run to Wimbledon fourth round

Jasmine Paolini has enjoyed a superb 2024 so far
Jasmine Paolini has enjoyed a superb 2024 so far
Jasmine Paolini (28) continued to carry the flag for Italian tennis on the women's side as the seventh seed downed former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu (24) 7-6(4), 6-1 at Wimbledon on Friday to make the fourth round for the first time.

The diminutive French Open runner-up, who also reached the last-16 at the Australian Open this season, became the first woman from her nation to make the second week at each of the first three majors in a single year.

"It's strange. When I was watching the (Italian) girls that were winning slams, making finals, I felt like they were so far from me, you know? It's something I'm proud of, but it sounds strange a little bit," Paolini told reporters.

"Flavia Pennetta, Francesca Schiavone, Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci, I think. They played an amazing level for many years. It's great to have this achievement.

"I'm trying to live my own journey. It's something I'm proud of, but for myself, not comparing to the past, the others."

While Italian men's number one Jannik Sinner has hogged much of the limelight with his maiden Grand Slam triumph at Melbourne this year, Paolini has won hearts with a mixture of fierce competitiveness and joviality on the court.

Having already beaten 2019 US Open winner Andreescu in the Roland Garros third round last month, where the Canadian returned from a nine-month injury layoff, Paolini delighted Court One fans and said she was enjoying being a crowd favourite.

"It was really nice to play out here in front of you guys, You are so many. It's a dream to play in this kind of stadium. I think I played a good match. I hope you enjoyed," Paolini said on court earlier.

Paolini, who made the Eastbourne semi-finals to highlight her grasscourt prowess ahead of Wimbledon, next plays 12th seed Madison Keys who beat 18th seed Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-3.

"It's going to be tough ... I've practised with her in Eastbourne once. I'm looking forward to this match. I hope to play a good match," Paolini said of her American opponent.

"She's an aggressive player, for sure. She serves very fast. I think she's one of the best hitters in the tour because I love how she plays, how she hit the ball."

