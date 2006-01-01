Jabeur blasts her way into Wimbledon second round in less than an hour

Jabeur blasts her way into Wimbledon second round in less than an hour

Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her first round match against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima
Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her first round match against Japan's Moyuka UchijimaReuters
Ons Jabeur (29) blasted her way into the second round at Wimbledon on Tuesday evening with a 55-minute, 6-3 6-1 demolition of Japan's Moyuka Uchijima (22).

The Tunisian 10th seed, runner-up for the last two years, made light work of her world 68th-ranked opponent, breaking her immediately to take a 3-0 lead before each held their serve for the rest of the first set.

Jabeur then cranked up the power a notch in the second set, while simultaneously shutting down the angles as she snuffed out Uchijima's game.

As the game drew to a close the Japanese player, making her first appearance in the main draw in south London, looked skyward a number of times in obvious frustration.

She fended off three match points but finally caved in on the fourth, another thumping Jabeur forehand winner to close out the match.

In a steamroller performance, Jabeur won every single one of her first-serve points and fired in 21 winners to her opponent's nine.

Jabeur next meets American Robin Montgomery, ranked 161 in the world, as she pursues her dream of a Grand Slam triumph.

Check out the match scorecard here

